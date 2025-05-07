News
Dewald Brevis KKR vs CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 8, 2025

‘Trusted in the Process,’ CSK Stalwart Dewald Brevis Recalls His Turnaround After Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Dewald Brevis had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction but was named as a replacement player in CSK.

Dewald Brevis KKR vs CSK IPL 2025

South African big-hitter Dewald Brevis said that he trusted in the process after going unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction last year. Brevis was named as a replacement player for Chennai Super Kings midway through the season. He replaced the injured Gurjapneet Singh.

Dewald Brevis gets redemption

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old enthralled fans with a 15-ball 52 to help Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets at the Eden Gardens. “If I look back to a few weeks, I was sitting on the couch watching games and wanted to be there. Trusted in the process and God’s plan, just wanted to contribute and have fun.”

“If I look back to a few weeks, I was sitting on the couch watching games and wanted to be there. Trusted in the process and God’s plan, just wanted to contribute and have fun,” Brevis told official broadcasters Star Sports after the match. “It has been incredible. The fans are incredible. It is great cricket, lots of fun, a really high level,” he added.

ALSO READ:

In four matches this season, Dewald Brevis has scored 126 runs at a strike-rate of 163.64. He began with a knock of 42 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and followed it up with a knock of 32 against Punjab Kings.

How CSK defeated KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders had won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz early,but Sunil Narine (26) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) forged a 58-run stand for the second wicket. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (1) had a rare off-day but Manish Pandey (36) and Andre Russell (38*) helped Kolkata Knight Riders reach a total of 179/6.

Chennai Super Kings were restricted 62/5 in the powerplay, but Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube (45) played crucial roles as the Yellow Army held their nerve towards the end. The duo forged 67 runs for the sixth wicket before Dube and MS Dhoni (17*) combined 43 runs for the seventh wicket.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
Dewald Brevis
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
KKR vs CSK

