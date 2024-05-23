CSK player trolls RCB on Instagram; later deletes the post

After RCB's defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator, CSK player trolled RCB with his post.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's campaign in IPL 2024 ended as they lost to Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets in the Eliminator match at Ahmedabad. After being put in to bat, RCB posted a below par scored of 172-8 on a good batting surface. Their batters got starts but couldn't convert them into big ones.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals stuttered in their chase but chased down the target in 19 overs despite a spirited bowling effort by RCB. With this defeat, RCB's wait for their maiden IPL trophy continued. The franchise has one of the most popular teams in the tournament and comes with high expectations every season.

Tushar Deshpande trolls RCB on Instagram; later deletes the post

After RCB's defeat to RR in the Eliminator, CSK quick Tushar Deshpande trolled RCB with his post. Deshpande shared a post by Instagram account ‘cskfansofficial’ which featured an image of the Bengaluru Cant. Railway Station with the caption,"Nothing just a railway station in Bengaluru!"

In the caption, Deshpande wrote, “CSK fans are built different” while tagging the account. Later, Deshpande received severe backlash from the netizens on social media. As a result, he had to delete the post after some time.

Here is the post:

Tushar Deshpande was the highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings this season with 17 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 24.94. On flat batting pitches, his economy rate was commendable, conceding runs at 8.83 per over. CSK were without their first-choice bowlers for most part of the tournament because of injuries.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings were eliminated from the league stage after losing an important league game to RCB at Bengaluru. Chennai had a mixed season with 7 wins and 7 defeats to their name. Meanwhile, RCB won six games in a row to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. But their campaign came to an end with loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

Rajasthan Royals will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. The winner of the match goes to the final to play Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (May 26) at Chennai.

