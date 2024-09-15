Uncapped Mumbai Indians (MI) batter wreaks havoc; scores 139 runs in just 45 balls with 17 maximums

A Mumbai Indians (MI) batter wreaked havoc with the willow in Kerala Cricket League 2024, hitting a marvellous ton during the 24th game between Thrissur Titans and Alleppey Ripples.

Vishnu Vinod, the 30-year-old batter from Mumbai Indians, scored 139 runs in just 45 balls, including five boundaries and as many as 17 maximums. He was unstoppable throughout the innings, hitting every line and length of each bowler with disdain.

Despite scoring a century, he had a strike rate of a whopping 308.88, scoring 87.86% of total runs in boundaries. In fact, he almost chased down the target of 182 alone, hitting 74.33% of the team’s runs alone.

It was an absolute carnage from Vinod, who made the chase one-sided, completing it in 12.4 overs with eight wickets to spare. To chase down such a massive target with as many as 44 balls to spare shows how ruthless he was during the second innings, giving no chance to the opponent to even think of winning or making a case at any stage.

Vishnu Vinod set to fetch big amount in IPL 2025 auction

Vishnu Vinod’s capabilities are well-documented, and he has also been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a while now. As many as four franchises have picked him in the league, but Vishnu hasn’t got consistent opportunities, limiting his IPL career to just six matches despite making his debut in 2017.

However, his abilities might finally get recognition, for he ticks plenty of boxes. Vishnu is a pace-hitter with fast hands and can generate power off each length, as visible during his short stint with Mumbai Indians.

He can open the innings or bat in the middle order according to the requirement. Further, he can also keep the wickets and is quite safe with the gloves, making him a complete package.

Vishnu’s previous experience playing in the league will also be a factor, and he will be a sought-after player in the IPL 2025 auction. Teams opt for such multi-package players in the mega auction, for they like to invest in talents who can serve them for years.

