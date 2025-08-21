Uncertainty Around KKR Captaincy Increases As Ajinkya Rahane Takes Big Call Ahead Of Domestic Season

Under his leadership, Mumbai won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season.

Out of favour, India batter Ajinkya Rahane has decided to step down as the captain of the Mumbai team. The 37-year-old batter took to his social media handle, where he stated that this is the right time to groom a new leader.

But then, the veteran batter cleared the air that he is not thinking of taking retirement and will continue to play for Mumbai. Rahane has been a stalwart for Mumbai as he guided his team to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season.

Ajinkya Rahane Stats For Mumbai

The right-hand batter was also the highest run getter of the tournament. Under his leadership, Mumbai also managed to make it to the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy, where they lost to Vidharbha by 90 runs.

Rahane is standing at the second spot in the list of all-time run-scorers for Mumbai in first-class cricket. The Mumbai-based batter has amassed 5932 runs in 76 matches. He has also collected 19 centuries for Mumbai in first-class cricket, second only to Jaffer’s 29.

Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour.



With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it’s the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I’ve decided not to continue in the captaincy role.



I remain fully committed to giving my best… — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 21, 2025

“Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour. With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it’s the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I’ve decided not to continue in the captaincy role. I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with Mumbai to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season,” Rahane wrote on X.

Who Will Become The Next Captain Of Mumbai?

After Rahane’s departure as skipper, the big question is who will be the next captain of Mumbai. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sarfaraz Khan are in contention to take up the leadership role. Suryakumar Yadav is the T20I captain, while Shreyas Iyer has led three IPL franchises so far. Citing these stats, Mumbai has a lot of captaincy options.

Will KKR Retain Ajinkya Rahane For IPL 2026?

Now that Rahane has stepped down as the captain of Mumbai, it will be interesting to see whether Kolkata Knight Riders decide to change their captain ahead of IPL 2026. The last time Rahane played a competitive match was during the IPL 2025, where he made 390 runs from 13 matches.

A lot of reports emerged saying that the Kolkata-based franchise is already looking to trade a few big names like KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. This clearly states that they are looking for someone who can lead the team in the IPL 2026. Under Rahane’s captaincy, KKR ended the IPL 2025 campaign at the sixth spot after claiming the title last season under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership.