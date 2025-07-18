News
West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie has come up with incredible skills by bowling finger and wrist spin simultaneously.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Underrated West Indies Star Likely To Garner Huge Attraction at IPL 2026 Auction After Adding New Skills

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 18, 2025
3 min read

He has played across various T20 leagues but has yet to feature in the IPL.

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie has come up with incredible skills by bowling finger and wrist spin simultaneously.

With batters evolving more rapidly than ever in T20 cricket, bowlers also need to match their progress and unique plans by honing their skills. On that note, West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie has come up with incredible skills by bowling finger and wrist spin simultaneously.

Several mystery spinners have taken over T20 cricket, but what Motie does is not often seen because he is a left-arm spinner, and not many left-arm spinners try that. He was initially a left-arm orthodox who could extract some turn and had a decent arm ball.

However, he has lately developed a googly, which he used to deceive left-handers and has been quite successful in a short span. Usually, left-arm finger spinners can be a negative matchup against LHBs, but googlies can bamboozle them since they might not expect it.

When a left-arm spinner bowls googlies, the ball turns from right to left, the exact opposite of a leg-spinner. So, while the turn is in the same direction as stock delivery of a left-arm orthodox, googly has more revolutions and turns more sharply at a quicker pace to deceive LHBs.

ALSO READ:

Recent improvement of Gudakesh Motie in T20s

Gudakesh Motie has used his googlies effectively in the early phase and reaped ample success. He has seven wickets at an average of 11.42 in four innings, including a best of 3/9, in the ongoing Global Super League (GSL) 2025.

He had a lean patch before this tournament, as his variations were found out and became ineffective. After a successful CPL 2024 and before GSL T20 2025, he could only snare 13 wickets at 37.92 runs apiece and conceded 8.21 runs per over in 19 innings, with a best of 2/17.

Hence, he needed to come up with something different to remain effective and not fall off track. Motie will need to develop this more and employ it more effectively.

As of now, his action gives it away slightly, but the start is encouraging, and he has tried something new. He varies the pace well, even in the early days, so he has built a nice platform to work on regarding his latest variation.

Gudakesh Motie might garner huge attention in IPL 2026 auction

Gudakesh Motie has played across various T20 leagues but has yet to feature in the IPL. However, he might have a contract this time since he has improved as a bowler.

Further, he can bat and hit big shots, as is visible numerous times in his career. That makes him a complete package and an ideal overseas player who is not a one-department specialist.

Teams like the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lacked quality in the spin department and would want such a player. Motie will fit perfectly in both sides, and these two are the primary teams that will target the West Indies player.

In other teams, Motie can be a nice backup option, but he is too good to stay on the bench. Ideally, he should get ample matches to showcase his talent, especially since he contributes with both bat and ball and can play in the XI rather than as an impact player.

Usually, overseas spinners don’t get enough value, but combine the batting value, and they become an asset. Motie might get a good deal in the IPL 2026 auction, especially after recent developments.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gudakesh Motie
IPL 2026 Auction
West Indies
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Ruled Out of England Series With an Injury To Thumb Finger

KKR Star Ruled Out of England Series With an Injury To Thumb Finger

His last innings was against Gloucestershire, where he made 59 runs in the first innings but had to retire hurt.
12:53 pm
Sagar Paul
3 Teams That Could Target Lungi Ngidi at IPL 2026 Auction if RCB Release Him

3 Teams That Could Target Lungi Ngidi at IPL 2026 Auction if RCB Release Him

Ngidi took four wickets in two matches in ipl 2025.
10:39 am
Sagar Paul
Jordan Cox Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Fiery 139 off 60 in T20 Blast

England Batter Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Fiery 139* off 60 in T20 Blast

Thanks to his extraordinary knock, Essex won the match by four wickets with four balls to spare.
9:45 am
Sagar Paul
Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler played a terrific match-winning knock during the T20 Blast 2025.

Gujarat Titans Batter Continues Run-Scoring Spree in T20 Blast 2025, IPL 2026 Retention a Formality

He paced the innings really well and ensured stability while batting at No.3.
9:37 am
Darpan Jain
Former CSK teammate Flags Major Concerns for Ravindra Jadeja Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Former CSK teammate Flags Major Concerns for Ravindra Jadeja Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Jadeja is fifth leading run-getter in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
9:43 pm
Aditya Ighe
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn’t have a great IPL 2025, as they ended at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the history.

CSK Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List of Players Chennai Super Kings Will Release

Here’s a look at the likely CSK Released Players List.
6:16 pm
Darpan Jain
