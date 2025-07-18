Underrated West Indies Star Likely To Garner Huge Attraction at IPL 2026 Auction After Adding New Skills

He has played across various T20 leagues but has yet to feature in the IPL.

With batters evolving more rapidly than ever in T20 cricket, bowlers also need to match their progress and unique plans by honing their skills. On that note, West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie has come up with incredible skills by bowling finger and wrist spin simultaneously.

Several mystery spinners have taken over T20 cricket, but what Motie does is not often seen because he is a left-arm spinner, and not many left-arm spinners try that. He was initially a left-arm orthodox who could extract some turn and had a decent arm ball.

However, he has lately developed a googly, which he used to deceive left-handers and has been quite successful in a short span. Usually, left-arm finger spinners can be a negative matchup against LHBs, but googlies can bamboozle them since they might not expect it.

Interestingly Motie has now started bowling wristspin instead of SLA to LHBs with a googly, to counter negative matchup. Developing into well rounded package, can also hit with the bat.



3rd highest wicket taker in last two CPLs : 32 wkts at 19.7/7.3



Check out the dismissals 👀 pic.twitter.com/dPT9o24RBC — T20 Franchise Rosters (Men) (@t20tracker) July 17, 2025

When a left-arm spinner bowls googlies, the ball turns from right to left, the exact opposite of a leg-spinner. So, while the turn is in the same direction as stock delivery of a left-arm orthodox, googly has more revolutions and turns more sharply at a quicker pace to deceive LHBs.

Recent improvement of Gudakesh Motie in T20s

Gudakesh Motie has used his googlies effectively in the early phase and reaped ample success. He has seven wickets at an average of 11.42 in four innings, including a best of 3/9, in the ongoing Global Super League (GSL) 2025.

He had a lean patch before this tournament, as his variations were found out and became ineffective. After a successful CPL 2024 and before GSL T20 2025, he could only snare 13 wickets at 37.92 runs apiece and conceded 8.21 runs per over in 19 innings, with a best of 2/17.

Hence, he needed to come up with something different to remain effective and not fall off track. Motie will need to develop this more and employ it more effectively.

As of now, his action gives it away slightly, but the start is encouraging, and he has tried something new. He varies the pace well, even in the early days, so he has built a nice platform to work on regarding his latest variation.

Gudakesh Motie might garner huge attention in IPL 2026 auction

Gudakesh Motie has played across various T20 leagues but has yet to feature in the IPL. However, he might have a contract this time since he has improved as a bowler.

Further, he can bat and hit big shots, as is visible numerous times in his career. That makes him a complete package and an ideal overseas player who is not a one-department specialist.

Teams like the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lacked quality in the spin department and would want such a player. Motie will fit perfectly in both sides, and these two are the primary teams that will target the West Indies player.

In other teams, Motie can be a nice backup option, but he is too good to stay on the bench. Ideally, he should get ample matches to showcase his talent, especially since he contributes with both bat and ball and can play in the XI rather than as an impact player.

Usually, overseas spinners don’t get enough value, but combine the batting value, and they become an asset. Motie might get a good deal in the IPL 2026 auction, especially after recent developments.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.