News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Unknown Story Of How Dinesh Karthik Fixed Jitesh Sharma To Propel RCB Star To IPL 2025 Fame
indian-premier-league-ipl

Unknown Story Of How Dinesh Karthik Fixed Jitesh Sharma To Propel RCB Star To IPL 2025 Fame

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: September 1, 2025
3 min read

Jitesh Sharma played a crucial role in helping RCB win their maiden IPL title.

Unknown Story Of How Dinesh Karthik Fixed Jitesh Sharma To Propel RCB Star To IPL 2025 Fame

It is no secret that Dinesh Karthik has helped Jitesh Sharma nurture the latter’s game, especially in the T20 format. Jitesh has often credited the role that the former Tamil Nadu cricketer has played, going on to say that Karthik believes Jitesh can play a 360-degree kind of game.

Jitesh Sharma’s game-changing knock in IPL 2025

That was evident in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, wherein Jitesh played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Vidarbha cricketer went on to play quite a few impactful knocks in IPL 2025, most notably when he slammed an unbeaten 85 runs off just 33 deliveries to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

That win also helped the Rajat Patidar-led side seal their spot in the Qualifier, where they would face Jitesh’s former side, Punjab Kings (PBKS). Earlier in the season, Jitesh had taken on Jasprit Bumrah and Co at the Wankhede Stadium when Royal Challengers Bengaluru met Mumbai Indians (MI). He slammed 40 runs off 19 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes.

That eventually set the benchmark for him, and even though he couldn’t make much of an impact with the bat in the next few matches, that one match against Lucknow Super Giants, wherein RCB chased down 227, gave Jitesh immense confidence.
Exactly a week after that knock, Jitesh showcased his magic yet again, in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings.

How Dinesh Karthik helped change Jitesh Sharma’s game in IPL 2025

ALSO READ:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were 131/4 in the 15th over, but Jitesh’s 10-ball 24 (Two fours and as many sixes) changed the complexion of the game and took his side to 190/9. That was a total that RCB successfully defended to lift their maiden IPL title.

In the final against the Punjab Kings, the shot that stood out for Jitesh was a scoop over the wicketkeeper’s head for a maximum off a Kyle Jamieson bouncer.

“In my initial work with him, we went through that shot, how we need to practice, what it takes to use it and how to use it, when to use it, all of those kinds of things,” RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik told Cricbuzz. “Once he got the hang of how to do it, he became very good,” he added.

The right-handed batter finished his IPL 2025 season with just 261 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 176.35, and while his numbers don’t do justice, Jitesh was impactful for Royal Challengers Bengaluru whenever it mattered the most.

Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

India's title triumph in the 2007 World Twenty20 (Now called T20 World Cup) is what brought me to cricket. Since then, I have keenly followed all the highs and lows of Indian cricket. From having taken cut-outs of major tournament schedules as a teenager, to writing about my favourite sport and players, I have come a long way, so much so that cricket has become a regular part of my life. For me, nothing can beat a team with Virat Kohli in it, because I believe that the hard work that he puts up, and the commitment he has towards his team, is second to none. 

Read more

Related posts

4 Players Who Boosted Their IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Brilliant Performances in DPL 2025

4 Players Who Boosted Their IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Brilliant Performances in DPL 2025

The list includes one player each from GT, LSG, RR, and SRH.
6:22 pm
Sagar Paul
Role Crisis at KKR, but Rinku Singh Remains Crucial for India in Asia Cup 2025.

Why Rinku Singh Remains Crucial for India in Asia Cup 2025

He has been inconsistent in the previous two IPL seasons.
11:51 am
Darpan Jain
Tim Seifert Goes From RCB Stop-Gap to Smashing Joint Fastest CPL Hundred in Remarkable T20 Revival in 2025

Tim Seifert Goes From RCB Stop-Gap to Smashing Joint Fastest CPL Hundred in Remarkable T20 Revival in 2025

He helped St Lucia Kings win by six wickets.
2:04 pm
Sagar Paul
rahul dravid rajasthan royals coach ipl 2025 ab de villier claim

AB de Villiers Identifies Two Reasons That Potentially Caused The Alleged Rift Between Rahul Dravid and Rajasthan Royals

The former India coach had re-joined the franchise just few months ago
11:22 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rishabh Pant IPL 2026 Auction Lucknow Super Giants LSG Ishan Kishan Jamie Smith Jonny Bairstow

Will Rishabh Pant Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction? LSG Could Target 3 Others to Replace India Wicket-Keeper

He is the most expensive player in IPL history.
9:26 pm
Aditya Ighe
After Retiring From IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Register for ILT20 Auction

After Retiring From IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Register for ILT20 Auction: Report

He recently announced his retirement from the IPL.
7:48 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.