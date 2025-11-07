Unlikely To Be Among Gujarat Titans Retained Players 2026, Overseas All-Rounder Showcases Power-Hitting Ahead of IPL Retention Deadline

Overseas all-rounder Karim Janat, who is unlikely to be among the Gujarat Titans retained players 2026, showed his power-hitting skills ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention deadline.

The IPL 2026 retention deadline is just around the corner, on November 15. All teams are getting ready with their retention lists for the new season, and fans are excited to find out who will be in the Gujarat Titans retained players 2026 list.

Karim Janat Showcases Power-Hitting Ahead of IPL Retention Deadline

During the Hong Kong Sixes match between Afghanistan and Nepal at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Afghanistan batted first, with Karim Janat opening the innings alongside Gulbadin Naib.

Karim Janat smashed 35 runs off just 10 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 350. Even though the boundaries were short in this competition, he showed great power-hitting. He started the innings with a six, followed by a four, and then another six. Out of the 10 balls he faced, six deliveries went for a four or a maximum. He didn’t waste any time, and thanks to his quick innings, Afghanistan managed to score 112/5 in six overs.

Apart from him, Gulbadin Naib scored 22 off 10 balls, while Farmanullah Safi remained unbeaten on 30 off nine balls. In the end, Afghanistan won the match by 17 runs as Nepal were restricted to 95/2 in their six overs.

Karim Janat’s powerful hitting performance, even though he is unlikely to be among the Gujarat Titans retained players for 2026, might catch the franchise’s attention if he continues to perform well in the tournament.

Why Karim Janat is likely to Miss Out on Gujarat Titans Retained Players 2026 List

Karim Janat was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 75 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. However, he got to play only one match for the franchise, which was also his IPL debut against Rajasthan Royals. In that game, he bowled just one over and didn’t get a chance to bat.

As a result, he spent most of the season on the bench. Due to limited opportunities, there’s a possibility that he might not be included in the Gujarat Titans retained players 2026 list.

Even if he isn’t retained, his big-hitting and all-round skills could still help him attract attention in the upcoming auction.

