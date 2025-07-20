News
Urvil Patel Was Approached by RCB First, but Rejected Them To Join CSK for IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

He Was Approached by RCB First, but Rejected Them To Join CSK for IPL 2025, Now IPL 2026 Retention Question Rises

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 20, 2025
3 min read

He went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction despite a strong domestic season but was later picked as a replacement.

Urvil Patel Was Approached by RCB First, but Rejected Them To Join CSK for IPL 2025

Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel revealed how his move to Chennai Super Kings happened. He went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction despite a strong domestic season but was later picked as a replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi. It was his second IPL stint after being with Gujarat Titans in 2023, though he didn’t get a game then.

Urvil Patel Reveals RCB Call Came First

Speaking to Game Changers, the 26 year old revealed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the first to reach out after Devdutt Padikkal suffered an injury. However, RCB were not ready to confirm his inclusion immediately and instead asked him to attend a 15 day trial.

“First, I received a call from RCB that Devdutt Padikkal was probably injured, so they were looking for a replacement in his place. So, the call came from there first. But they didn’t say for sure that they were picking me. They said that you have to come for a 15-day trial with us,” Urvil Patel said.

CSK Gave Urvil Patel the Clarity He Needed

Just an hour later, he received a call from Chennai Super Kings. A.R. Srikkanth from the CSK scouting team informed him that they were looking at him as a replacement player and asked him to stay ready while they awaited BCCI approval. This clear communication and assurance from CSK helped him make up his mind.

“And an hour after that, I received a call from CSK, from Srikkanth Sir, who was in scouting. He said, ‘Urvil, this is what has happened, we are looking at you as a replacement player, so be ready,” he added.

“So I was also confused there, I said, ‘Sir, I just got an offer from RCB too.’ They said, ‘No, no, we are surely taking you into the team, so just be ready and wait for BCCI approval,’” he further added.

Urvil went on to feature in three matches for CSK this season, scoring 68 runs at an impressive strike rate of 212.50.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lit Up the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Earlier in the 2024–25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he had caught the attention of scouts and fans alike with his aggressive batting. He scored 315 runs in six innings at an average of 78.75 and a strike rate close to 230.

He also finished as the leading six hitter in the tournament with 29 maximums. One of his most eye catching performances came against Tripura in Indore, where he hammered a 28 ball century—the joint second fastest in T20 cricket.

ALSO READ:

Urvil Patel Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Urvil Patel, who featured in the playing XI for the last three matches of the season, showed plenty of promise and could be retained for the upcoming season. In the very first game he played, against KKR, he scored 31 off just 11 balls, which included four sixes. His explosive cameo played a key role in helping CSK win that match. In the final game against GT, he struck 37 off 19 balls, finishing the season with two impactful knocks out of the three matches he played.

These performances showed the franchise that he could be the kind of player CSK have been looking for, especially since they do not have many options in the top order. Urvil is also a wicketkeeper, so he could be a long-term option after MS Dhoni. With the IPL 2026 auction coming up later this year, CSK might look to retain him.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
urvil patel
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

