News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Vidarbha Appoints Former RCB Player As Batting Consultant Ahead of 2025–26 Domestic Season
indian-premier-league-ipl

Vidarbha Appoints Former RCB Player As Batting Consultant Ahead of 2025–26 Domestic Season

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 6, 2025
3 min read

Vidarbha enjoyed a remarkable 2024-2025 domestic season across all formats.

Vidarbha Appoints Former RCB Player As Batting Consultant Ahead of 2025–26 Domestic Season

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Wasim Jaffer has been appointed by the Vidarbha Cricket Association as the batting consultant for the upcoming 2025-26 domestic season according to TOI. He will be working with all age-group teams, starting from the Under 14 level up to the senior side. Last season, Jaffer was the head coach of Punjab’s senior team.

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
07 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
07 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
France tour of Sweden 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

65/9

Guwahati Giants GUG

69/1

Guwahati Giants beat Gauhati Town Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

211/2

Melaka MEL

85/10

Selangor beat Melaka by 126 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

128/4

Pahang PHG

127/8

Johor beat Pahang by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Perak PRK

30/2

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

6/0

Putrajaya PUT

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

163/5

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

41/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
06 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
07 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures Standings

Vidarbha are the current Ranji Trophy winners. They won the title after the final against Kerala ended in a draw, thanks to their lead in the first innings.

Vidarbha Appoints Wasim Jaffer as Batting Consultant Ahead of 2025-2026 Season

Wasim Jaffer has a strong bond with Vidarbha. He played for them in the final years of his career and was a key part of their Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup wins in the 2017–18 and 2018–19 seasons. His partnership with then coach Chandrakant Pandit played a big role in Vidarbha’s success in domestic cricket. Jaffer still holds the record for most runs in Ranji Trophy history. Over the years, he has coached multiple state teams like Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Odisha, and has also coached Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai fast bowler Vishal Mahadik has been named the new head coach of Vidarbha’s Under 19 team.

ALSO READ:

Vidarbha Delivers Strong Results Throughout the 2024–2025 Domestic Season

Vidarbha enjoyed a remarkable 2024-2025 domestic season across all formats. They won the Ranji Trophy by securing a first innings lead against Kerala in the final, which ended in a draw, with the tournament’s leading run scorer and top wicket taker in their ranks. Yash Rathod had a brilliant season with the bat, scoring 960 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.33, including five centuries and three fifties. Harsh Dubey led the bowling charts with 69 wickets in 10 matches, which included three four wicket hauls and seven five wicket hauls.

Their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign was also impressive. After going unbeaten through the group stage and knockout matches, they reached the final but lost to Karnataka by 36 runs in a high scoring contest. For Vidarbha, Karun Nair stood out with the bat, amassing 779 runs in just eight innings at an average of 389.50, remaining not out in six of those innings. He hit five centuries and one half century.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Vidarbha topped the group stage, but lost to Mumbai in the quarterfinals. Overall, it was a memorable season for Vidarbha.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

2025-26 Domestic season
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Vidarbha
Wasim Jaffer
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran churned out an all-round performance in the opening fixture of The Hundred 2025.

CSK Favourite Credits Former Franchise Legend After Impressive Showing in the Hundred Opening Game, Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention

He contributed with both bat and ball, proving his worth in this format again.
12:25 pm
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings Star Lockie Ferguson Commits To Playing International Cricket for New Zealand Despite Rejecting Central Contract

Punjab Kings Star Commits To Playing International Cricket Despite Rejecting Central Contract

He scalped five wickets in four matches before being ruled out of the IPL 2025 with a leg injury.
11:06 am
Sreejita Sen
There have been high speculations about Sanju Samson moving to either the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Massive Update on Sanju Samson Amidst Trade Rumours, Rajasthan Royals Take a Decision Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Several reports suggest he would join either the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) via a trade deal.
11:18 am
Darpan Jain
Gujarat Titans Star Rediscovers Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

Gujarat Titans Star Rediscovers Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

Since the conclusion of IPL 2025, he has been gaining some form, which is a very good sign for both him and Gujarat Titans.
9:54 am
Sagar Paul
Jamie Overton IPL 2026 auction target CSK release

3 Teams That Could Target Jamie Overton At IPL 2026 Auction if CSK Release Him

The English all-rounder has represented a lot of T20 league franchises.
7:53 am
Amogh Bodas
LSG Youngster Ayush Badoni in Demand for Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Pursuit

LSG Youngster in Demand for Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Pursuit

11:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.