Vidarbha Appoints Former RCB Player As Batting Consultant Ahead of 2025–26 Domestic Season

Vidarbha enjoyed a remarkable 2024-2025 domestic season across all formats.
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Wasim Jaffer has been appointed by the Vidarbha Cricket Association as the batting consultant for the upcoming 2025-26 domestic season according to TOI. He will be working with all age-group teams, starting from the Under 14 level up to the senior side. Last season, Jaffer was the head coach of Punjab’s senior team.
Vidarbha are the current Ranji Trophy winners. They won the title after the final against Kerala ended in a draw, thanks to their lead in the first innings.
Wasim Jaffer has a strong bond with Vidarbha. He played for them in the final years of his career and was a key part of their Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup wins in the 2017–18 and 2018–19 seasons. His partnership with then coach Chandrakant Pandit played a big role in Vidarbha’s success in domestic cricket. Jaffer still holds the record for most runs in Ranji Trophy history. Over the years, he has coached multiple state teams like Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Odisha, and has also coached Punjab Kings in the IPL.
Meanwhile, former Mumbai fast bowler Vishal Mahadik has been named the new head coach of Vidarbha’s Under 19 team.
Vidarbha enjoyed a remarkable 2024-2025 domestic season across all formats. They won the Ranji Trophy by securing a first innings lead against Kerala in the final, which ended in a draw, with the tournament’s leading run scorer and top wicket taker in their ranks. Yash Rathod had a brilliant season with the bat, scoring 960 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.33, including five centuries and three fifties. Harsh Dubey led the bowling charts with 69 wickets in 10 matches, which included three four wicket hauls and seven five wicket hauls.
Their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign was also impressive. After going unbeaten through the group stage and knockout matches, they reached the final but lost to Karnataka by 36 runs in a high scoring contest. For Vidarbha, Karun Nair stood out with the bat, amassing 779 runs in just eight innings at an average of 389.50, remaining not out in six of those innings. He hit five centuries and one half century.
In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Vidarbha topped the group stage, but lost to Mumbai in the quarterfinals. Overall, it was a memorable season for Vidarbha.
