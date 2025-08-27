CSK All-Rounder Set To Join THIS State For Upcoming Domestic Season After Parting Ways With Tamil Nadu

He played six matches for the yellow army in the IPL 2025, scoring 118 runs at a strike rate of 129.67.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Vijay Shankar is likely to join the new state for the upcoming domestic season after getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).
As per reports, Shankar is set to play for Tripura for the upcoming 2025-26 season. One of the officials from the Tripura Cricket Association confirmed that CSK all-rounder will be playing for them.
Tripura will be taking part in the Elite category across all formats —the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
“I have obtained the NOC from TNCA but am yet to receive confirmation from the Tripura Cricket Association. I will be able to officially announce my switch once I get the formal approval letter from Tripura,” Shankar told Cricbuzz on Tuesday.
As of now, Shankar has played 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for India. He was also a part of the Indian team that played in the 2019 World Cup. He made his domestic debut for Tamil Nadu back in 2012 and has played 58 Ranji Trophy matches so far.
The right-hand batter has collected 3,142 runs at an average of 44.25, with the help of 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries. The 34-year-old player has notched up 1,702 runs across 62 List A matches, while his T20 career has fetched him 1,004 runs from 47 matches.
During the last edition of the Ranji Trophy, Shankar smashed 476 runs in six matches at an average of 52.88, including two centuries. He also contributed with 188 runs in List A games.
Talking about the IPL, Shankar has played for the Gujarat Titans till the 2022 season. CSK roped him in for a massive 1.2 Crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He played six matches for the yellow army in the IPL 2025, scoring 118 runs at a strike rate of 129.67.
Earlier, veteran batter Hanuma Vihari announced that he would shift his base to Tripura after parting ways with Andhra. The right-hand batter made 839 runs in 16 Test matches for India and has also hammered over 9,500 runs in his first-class career with the help of 24 centuries.