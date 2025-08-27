News
CSK All-Rounder Vijay Shankar Set To Join Tripura For Upcoming Domestic Season After Parting Ways With Tamil Nadu
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK All-Rounder Set To Join THIS State For Upcoming Domestic Season After Parting Ways With Tamil Nadu

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 27, 2025
2 min read

He played six matches for the yellow army in the IPL 2025, scoring 118 runs at a strike rate of 129.67. 

CSK All-Rounder Vijay Shankar Set To Join Tripura For Upcoming Domestic Season After Parting Ways With Tamil Nadu

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Vijay Shankar is likely to join the new state for the upcoming domestic season after getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

As per reports, Shankar is set to play for Tripura for the upcoming 2025-26 season. One of the officials from the Tripura Cricket Association confirmed that CSK all-rounder will be playing for them.

Vijay Shankar Set To Play For Tripura

Tripura will be taking part in the Elite category across all formats —the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 

“I have obtained the NOC from TNCA but am yet to receive confirmation from the Tripura Cricket Association. I will be able to officially announce my switch once I get the formal approval letter from Tripura,” Shankar told Cricbuzz on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:

As of now, Shankar has played 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for India. He was also a part of the Indian team that played in the 2019 World Cup. He made his domestic debut for Tamil Nadu back in 2012 and has played 58 Ranji Trophy matches so far. 

The right-hand batter has collected 3,142 runs at an average of 44.25, with the help of 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries. The 34-year-old player has notched up 1,702 runs across 62 List A matches, while his T20 career has fetched him 1,004 runs from 47 matches.

During the last edition of the Ranji Trophy, Shankar smashed 476 runs in six matches at an average of  52.88, including two centuries. He also contributed with 188 runs in List A games.

Vijay Shankar IPL Stats

Talking about the IPL, Shankar has played for the Gujarat Titans till the 2022 season. CSK roped him in for a massive 1.2 Crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He played six matches for the yellow army in the IPL 2025, scoring 118 runs at a strike rate of 129.67. 

Earlier, veteran batter Hanuma Vihari announced that he would shift his base to Tripura after parting ways with Andhra. The right-hand batter made 839 runs in 16 Test matches for India and has also hammered over 9,500 runs in his first-class career with the help of 24 centuries.

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

IPL Stars Galore As Afghanistan Name Squad for UAE Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025 Rashid Khan Noor Ahmad

IPL Stars Galore As Afghanistan Name Squad for UAE Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025

8:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
swastik chikara rcb ipl retentions up t20 league 2025

RCB Youngster Smashes 55 off 31 Balls In UP T20 League 2025, Makes Case For IPL 2026 Retention

The youngster was the top scorer of the league in 2024
5:46 pm
Samarnath Soory
4 Indian Stars Who Could Follow Ravichandran Ashwin and Retire From IPL To Go to Overseas Leagues Ajinkya Rahane Karun Nair Umesh Yadav Nitish Rana

4 Indian Stars Who Could Follow Ravichandran Ashwin and Retire From IPL To Go to Overseas Leagues

Ravichandran Ashwin’s decision could encourage more Indian stars to do the same in the future.
5:28 pm
Sagar Paul
After Going Unsold Last Season, Former Delhi Capitals Star Dedicated For a Comeback Ahead Of IPL 2026

After Going Unsold Last Season, Former Delhi Capitals Star Dedicated For a Comeback Ahead Of IPL 2026

He last played an international game in 2021.
4:08 pm
Amogh Bodas
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhinav Manohar played a scintillating knock in the Qualifier 1 of the Maharaja T20 Trophy between Mangalore Dragons and Hubli Tigers.

SRH Batter Shines After No.3 Promotion, Added Flexibility Bolsters His IPL 2026 Retention Prospects

He batted at No.3 for the second time this season and played a timely knock.
1:03 pm
Darpan Jain
Armed With New Variations, CSK Pacer Khaleel Ahmed Eyes A Sharper Comeback to Indian Team

Armed With New Variations, CSK Pacer Eyes A Sharper Comeback to Indian Team

Since his debut during the ACC Asia Cup 2018, the bowler has played only 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is for India so far.
1:09 pm
Sreejita Sen
