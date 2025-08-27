CSK All-Rounder Set To Join THIS State For Upcoming Domestic Season After Parting Ways With Tamil Nadu

He played six matches for the yellow army in the IPL 2025, scoring 118 runs at a strike rate of 129.67.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Vijay Shankar is likely to join the new state for the upcoming domestic season after getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

All matches (51) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Duleep Trophy, 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain Caribbean Premier League, 2025 TKR – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – SKA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 MIEDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DVDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 CLZ – NEZ – Fixtures Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 NTZ – EZ – Fixtures Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – TSA – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – KNY 66/1 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 QAT 43/0 DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 DEN – KWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – King ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 CAN – NAM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W 30/0 NED-W 175/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 ITA-W – IRE-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Bready Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 CAGS 249/4 KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ATR – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB 183/6 WSS 165/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – NSBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SGR – RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Albion T20 Max Competition, 2025 UOQ – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC – SBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – MEMA 159/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KARS – Fixtures Standings

As per reports, Shankar is set to play for Tripura for the upcoming 2025-26 season. One of the officials from the Tripura Cricket Association confirmed that CSK all-rounder will be playing for them.

Vijay Shankar Set To Play For Tripura

Tripura will be taking part in the Elite category across all formats —the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“I have obtained the NOC from TNCA but am yet to receive confirmation from the Tripura Cricket Association. I will be able to officially announce my switch once I get the formal approval letter from Tripura,” Shankar told Cricbuzz on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:

As of now, Shankar has played 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for India. He was also a part of the Indian team that played in the 2019 World Cup. He made his domestic debut for Tamil Nadu back in 2012 and has played 58 Ranji Trophy matches so far.

The right-hand batter has collected 3,142 runs at an average of 44.25, with the help of 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries. The 34-year-old player has notched up 1,702 runs across 62 List A matches, while his T20 career has fetched him 1,004 runs from 47 matches.

During the last edition of the Ranji Trophy, Shankar smashed 476 runs in six matches at an average of 52.88, including two centuries. He also contributed with 188 runs in List A games.

Vijay Shankar IPL Stats

Talking about the IPL, Shankar has played for the Gujarat Titans till the 2022 season. CSK roped him in for a massive 1.2 Crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He played six matches for the yellow army in the IPL 2025, scoring 118 runs at a strike rate of 129.67.

Earlier, veteran batter Hanuma Vihari announced that he would shift his base to Tripura after parting ways with Andhra. The right-hand batter made 839 runs in 16 Test matches for India and has also hammered over 9,500 runs in his first-class career with the help of 24 centuries.