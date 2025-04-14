News
Sanju Samson Checking Virat Kohli's Heartbeat
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Virat Kohli Asks Sanju Samson To Check His ‘Heartbeat’ During IPL 2025 RR vs RCB Match, Sparks Concerns Among Fans

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He looked visibly tired and took a moment to catch his breath.

Sanju Samson Checking Virat Kohli's Heartbeat

Virat Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 62 runs off 45 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chase down the target against Rajasthan Royals (RR) with ease. RCB won the match by nine wickets and with 15 balls left at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rajasthan posted 173 for 4 in their 20 overs, thanks to a solid 75-run innings from Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Phil Salt was the standout performer for RCB in the chase as the right hander smashed 65 runs off just 33 balls, giving RCB a flying start.

However, the extreme heat in Jaipur seemed to affect even Virat. In the 15th over, after running back for a couple of runs off Wanindu Hasaranga’s delivery, he looked visibly tired and took a moment to catch his breath. In a light hearted moment, he asked RR captain Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat. Sanju checked and said it seemed fine.

Since it was an afternoon game and Virat was constantly running quick singles and twos, the heat might have taken a toll.

ALSO READ:

During this knock, Virat also reached a major milestone as he became only the second batter in T20 history after David Warner to score 100 half centuries. Warner leads the list with 108 fifties in the format.

But the moment still led to some concern among fans on social media about his health.

Here are some of the fans reactions

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RR vs RCB
Sanju Samson
Virat Kohli

