Virat Kohli Asks Sanju Samson To Check His ‘Heartbeat’ During IPL 2025 RR vs RCB Match, Sparks Concerns Among Fans

He looked visibly tired and took a moment to catch his breath.

Virat Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 62 runs off 45 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chase down the target against Rajasthan Royals (RR) with ease. RCB won the match by nine wickets and with 15 balls left at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rajasthan posted 173 for 4 in their 20 overs, thanks to a solid 75-run innings from Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Phil Salt was the standout performer for RCB in the chase as the right hander smashed 65 runs off just 33 balls, giving RCB a flying start.

However, the extreme heat in Jaipur seemed to affect even Virat. In the 15th over, after running back for a couple of runs off Wanindu Hasaranga’s delivery, he looked visibly tired and took a moment to catch his breath. In a light hearted moment, he asked RR captain Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat. Sanju checked and said it seemed fine.

Since it was an afternoon game and Virat was constantly running quick singles and twos, the heat might have taken a toll.

During this knock, Virat also reached a major milestone as he became only the second batter in T20 history after David Warner to score 100 half centuries. Warner leads the list with 108 fifties in the format.

But the moment still led to some concern among fans on social media about his health.

Here are some of the fans reactions

seeing virat all tired and worried about his heart rate SHATTERED me — shradz (@heartlimingsbff) April 13, 2025

Heartbeat Virat Kohli ka check ho raha hai aur heartattack mujhe ho raha hai…!!🫣 — Agastya (@Agastya_1999) April 13, 2025

Virat Kohli asked Sanju Samson to check something near his chest/heart, that felt strange. — Vipul 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) April 13, 2025

During an IPL 2025 match between RR and RCB, Virat Kohli showed signs of heat-related discomfort, including struggling to breathe and asking Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat

beat. He returned and he scored an unbeaten 62 off 45 balls. Source:-My Khel #ViratKohli𓃵 #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/dVnFEwmhS9 — 𝐀𝐑𝐉𝐔𝐍 𝐊𝐔𝐌𝐀𝐑 (@Arjunkumar_01) April 14, 2025

In Today’s match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers, Virat Kohli asking Sanju to check his heartbeat? What was this? 😯

Seems to be serious or just excessive physical activity! #ViratKohli𓃵 #RRvsRCB #RCBvsRR #ipltickets pic.twitter.com/EOnXsySApc — Urban Secrets 🤫 (@stiwari1510) April 14, 2025

Virat Kohli ask Sanju to check his heart beat 😢.



Everything is Ok or not @imVkohli.#DCvMI | #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/wvbC4Wi9sp — Lord Kl Rahul (@temba215) April 13, 2025

Sanju Samson checking Virat Kohli's heartbeat during RR Vs RCB Match ❤. pic.twitter.com/xlZv4CWbsg — Jay Cricket. (@Jay_Cricket12) April 13, 2025

What was that with Virat..that was concerning..when he went to Sanju..after what happened with Tamim, I am always worried..hope it is nothing.. — Sam Roy (@SamRoy84) April 13, 2025

Sanju samson ko apni Heart beat check kr va rha Virat 😭😭 — Ansh (@Sid_is_back__) April 13, 2025

Today marks the day Virat turns old. Heart beating pretty fast huh, virat? — 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐧 🇮🇳 (@im_ranjan17) April 13, 2025

This is literally me….I do keep checking…all of a sudden heart beat increases…I went for checkups..

Gladly everything was fine https://t.co/oBgbVR04Dm — Sai Ramavath (@SidViratStan1) April 13, 2025

