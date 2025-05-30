Virat Kohli Brutally Trolls Punjab Kings Impact Player Musheer Khan As ‘Water Boy’ During PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025

His reaction went viral immediately, and social media users started giving mixed reactions to Kohli’s comments.

Virat Kohli was seen mocking Musheer Khan when he came as an impact substitute during Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur last night. As Musheer was taking his guard to face his first ball, Kohli hilariously exclaimed, “Paani pilata hai ye (he is a water boy).”

His reaction went viral immediately, and social media users started giving mixed reactions to Kohli’s comments, with one section finding it disrespectful. He was aggressive throughout the contest and left no stone unturned to get under the skin of the opponent batters.

It’s worth noting that Kohli gifted one of his bats to Musheer earlier in the tournament, and the youngster revealed how much respect he has for him. Maybe Kohli did it just to tease Musheer, who is the brother of Sarfaraz Khan.

Such things often transpire on the cricket field, and when stakes are high, players engage in such activities. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were in a commanding position when Musheer came to bat, and Kohli didn’t want to let him settle and take Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a fighting score, leading to those comments.

"Paani pilata hai yeh" (he serves water to others)



See how shamelessly he's laughing after saying that. pic.twitter.com/xl4WKuVkoP — ` (@WorshipDhoni) May 30, 2025

Virat Kohli succeeded as Musheer Khan failed to make an impact

Virat Kohli’s plan to put Musheer under pressure worked, as the young batter departed without making a significant impact. He was dismissed on a 3-ball duck to put further pressure on PBKS.

Kohli’s comments to welcome Musheer at the crease might have been taken too seriously, and there’s a possibility that the batter didn’t feel the same way. Musheer must have understood that it was just banter, but social media always finds such things and makes a big issue out of them.

Engaging in verbal battle on the field is fine as long as things don’t cross the line. All these young batters have ample respect for Kohli, and he would never do anything below the belt with his own country’s players.

Anyway, Kohli has been receiving flak for his cheeky remark, and it will continue for a while since it’s all over social media. It will be interesting to see if Kohli gives any clarification on the incident, but he didn’t do anything wrong; that’s how he has played this game all his career.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.