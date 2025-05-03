News
[WATCH] Virat Kohli Drops a Dolly To Offer Ravindra Jadeja Liefeline in Crux Situation During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

[WATCH] Virat Kohli Drops a Dolly To Offer Ravindra Jadeja Liefeline in Crux Situation During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

It was a moment of pure drama.

[WATCH] Virat Kohli Drops a Dolly To Offer Ravindra Jadeja Liefeline in Crux Situation During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli dropped a sitter to offer Ravindra Jadeja a lifeline in the penultimate stages of the match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the first ball of the 19th over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi bowled a full delivery midde and off as Jadeja hit it down the ground straight to Kohli. One of the safest fielders in the business, the ball surprisingly went through his hands in a pure moment of drama.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli saved as RCB pulls off a last over thriller

Kohi’s dropped catch did not cost RCB in the end eventually as they won the contest narrowly in the end by 2 runs and completed a double over CSK, defeating them across two legs.

With 15 runs needed to win off the last six balls, Yash Dayal won the battle of nerves, leaking just 12 runs.

Earlier, Kohli starred with the bat, top scoring for RCB with a deft half-century, finishing on 62 off 33.

With the win now, RCB have climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with eight wins from 11 games and 16 points. Historically, 16 points have been enough to guarantee a spot in the playoffs but the Rajat Patidar-led side can now gun for a top-two finish and get two shots at a chance at qualifying for the final.

They next face LSG on May 9 in a away match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Ravindra Jadeja
Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni Matheesha Pathirana RCB vs CSK IPL 2025

MS Dhoni Handpicks CSK Pacer For Criticism After Loss vs RCB in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a two-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 on Saturday.
12:36 am
Vishnu PN
longest six in ipl 2025 ravindra jadeja 109 m rcb vs csk ipl 2025

Ravindra Jadeja Hits 109m Monster: Longest Six in IPL 2025 Comes During RCB vs CSK Thriller

12:44 am
CX Staff Writer
Dewald Brevis DRS Chennai Super Kings RCB vs CSK IPL 2025

CSK Denied DRS Call For Dewald Brevis, Loses Wicket After Timer Runs Out vs RCB in IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Lungi Ngidi.
11:55 pm
Vishnu PN
Have RCB Qualified CSK Win IPL 2025 RCB points table position RCB Playoffs Chances

Have RCB Qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs After CSK Win? RCB Top Two Qualification Scenarios

11:35 pm
CX Staff Writer
fastest 50 in ipl romario shepherd 14 balls rcb vs csk ipl 2025

Fastest 50 in IPL: Romario Shepherd Misses Record by 1 Ball vs CSK in IPL 2025

He slammed a quickfire fifty in 14 balls.
11:52 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Devdutt Padikkal Sam Curran RCB vs CSK IPL 2025

[WATCH] Devdutt Padikkal Performance Tracking Watch Broken by Sam Curran During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

The incident involving Devdutt Padikkal and Sam Curran happened during the 14th over of RCB's innings.
9:43 pm
Vishnu PN
