[WATCH] Virat Kohli Drops a Dolly To Offer Ravindra Jadeja Liefeline in Crux Situation During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

It was a moment of pure drama.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli dropped a sitter to offer Ravindra Jadeja a lifeline in the penultimate stages of the match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the first ball of the 19th over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi bowled a full delivery midde and off as Jadeja hit it down the ground straight to Kohli. One of the safest fielders in the business, the ball surprisingly went through his hands in a pure moment of drama.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli saved as RCB pulls off a last over thriller

Kohi’s dropped catch did not cost RCB in the end eventually as they won the contest narrowly in the end by 2 runs and completed a double over CSK, defeating them across two legs.

With 15 runs needed to win off the last six balls, Yash Dayal won the battle of nerves, leaking just 12 runs.

Earlier, Kohli starred with the bat, top scoring for RCB with a deft half-century, finishing on 62 off 33.

With the win now, RCB have climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with eight wins from 11 games and 16 points. Historically, 16 points have been enough to guarantee a spot in the playoffs but the Rajat Patidar-led side can now gun for a top-two finish and get two shots at a chance at qualifying for the final.

They next face LSG on May 9 in a away match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.