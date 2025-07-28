‘He Was Dropped for 11 Straight Matches’ – India Star’s Father Blasts RCB for Wasting Talent After Match-Saving Century in Manchester

He has amassed over 200 runs in three matches.

All-rounder Washington Sundar earned praise following his maiden Test century in one of India’s greatest Test match escapes during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Sundar stitched an undefeated 203-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket on Day 5. The 25-year-old remained unbeaten on 101* off 206 balls, batting nearly for the entire day.

His innings were laced with nine fours and a six. Washington also played a crucial role in the Lord’s Test. He picked up a four-wicket haul for just 22 runs in the second innings. The 25-year-old has picked up seven wickets and scored 205 runs in the three Tests of the series.

IPL & Domestic Performances Overlooked

The all-rounder’s father held Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) responsible for limited exposure to his son in the IPL. The Tamil Nadu cricketer played four seasons for RCB from 2018 to 2022 but featured in only 31 matches. He managed only 208 runs across four seasons, averaging 13.86 at a strike rate of 113.86. In the bowling front, Sundar managed only 19 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.17. Notably, he bowled most of his overs for RCB in the powerplay.

“My son was very economical despite it being his first overseas tour. He was dropped for 11 straight matches by RCB in the next edition of the IPL, despite his quality performances. Can you imagine his mentality? Washington scored a 14-ball 40 in his first match for SRH during the IPL 2022 season. He was sent in at number six in the next match,” he said.

He also emphasised his contributions during the 2017/18 Nidahas Trophy, where he played an instrumental role in helping India lift the trophy. The right-arm off-spinner picked eight wickets in five matches, averaging 14.25 at an impressive economy of 14.25. His economy of 5.70 was the best among all. For his exceptional outings, Washington was named Player of the Tournament.

“Even his current team (GT) doesn’t give him regular chances. He showcased his calibre in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians (MI), smashing 48 off 24 balls. Look at the way Yashasvi Jaiswal has been backed by RR (Rajasthan Royals). Washington hasn’t been able to enjoy a consistent run even in the case of domestic cricket,” added Sundar’s father.

Washington didn’t play all matches but played a decent hand with the bat for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025. Sundar amassed 114 runs in five outings, averaging 26.60 while striking at a staggering 166.25. His 48-run knock against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 eliminator kept his side in chase of a 200+ run target for a long time. However, his dismissal took the momentum away from his side, courtesy of a pinpoint yorker from Jasprit Bumrah.

India Forgot Washington Sundar’s Contributions?

Washington’s father expressed his happiness after the southpaw’s century but also expressed issues over people forgetting his contributions.

“Washington has been doing very well consistently. However, people tend to avoid and forget his performances. Other players get regular chances, only my son doesn’t get them. Washington should consistently bat at number five like he did in the second innings of the fourth Test and get five to ten straight chances. My son was surprisingly not picked for the first Test against England,” told the cricketer’s father, M. Sundar, to TimesofIndia.com.

“My son gets dropped even if he fails in just one or two matches. It is not fair. Washington scored an unbeaten 85 on a rank turner in Chennai against England back in 2021 and 96* against the same opposition in Ahmedabad during the same year. He would have been dropped even if those two knocks had ended up in centuries. Has this kind of an approach been maintained for any other Indian cricketer? He has become very strong after all this, and the result is the performance which people are witnessing now,” he added.

The left-hand batter played a dodgy 85-run knock of 138 balls on a rank-turner in Chennai, but it came in a losing cause. He then continued his form into the next game, playing a match-winning 96-run knock where he ran out of partners. And who will forget his maiden Test fifty on debut in the famous Gabba win in 2021?

