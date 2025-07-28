News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Washington Sundar ENG vs IND Royal Challengers Bengaluru
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘He Was Dropped for 11 Straight Matches’ – India Star’s Father Blasts RCB for Wasting Talent After Match-Saving Century in Manchester

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 29, 2025
4 min read

He has amassed over 200 runs in three matches.

Washington Sundar ENG vs IND Royal Challengers Bengaluru

All-rounder Washington Sundar earned praise following his maiden Test century in one of India’s greatest Test match escapes during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Sundar stitched an undefeated 203-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket on Day 5. The 25-year-old remained unbeaten on 101* off 206 balls, batting nearly for the entire day.

Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
County Championship Division One, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Twickenham TWI

77/10

Banstead BAN

212/6

Banstead beat Twickenham by 135 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
East Molesey ESM

133/5

Banstead BAN

134/0

Banstead won by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Twickenham TWI

83/3

Spencer SPE

80/10

Twickenham beat Spencer by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Spencer SPE

111/7

East Molesey ESM

113/2

East Molesey beat Spencer by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Twickenham TWI

92/3

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

50/2

Bud Cricket Club BCC

51/4

Bud Cricket Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

140/8

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

137/7

91 Yards Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 runs

Match delayed due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Super Lanka SUL

81/10

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Maxx Cricket Club MXC

97/1

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

93/5

Maxx Cricket Club beat Sky Warriors Cricket Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

108/6

Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

75/10

MR KB Putrajaya Won by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Maxx Cricket Club MXC

89/1

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

83/10

Maxx Cricket Club Won by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

183/7

Boost Defenders BDS

182/6

Band-e-Amir Dragons Won by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

191/6

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

141/9

Speen Ghar Tigers won by 50 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leicester
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leicester
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

182/6

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

178/10

Ireland Women won by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings

His innings were laced with nine fours and a six. Washington also played a crucial role in the Lord’s Test. He picked up a four-wicket haul for just 22 runs in the second innings. The 25-year-old has picked up seven wickets and scored 205 runs in the three Tests of the series.

IPL & Domestic Performances Overlooked

The all-rounder’s father held Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) responsible for limited exposure to his son in the IPL. The Tamil Nadu cricketer played four seasons for RCB from 2018 to 2022 but featured in only 31 matches. He managed only 208 runs across four seasons, averaging 13.86 at a strike rate of 113.86. In the bowling front, Sundar managed only 19 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.17. Notably, he bowled most of his overs for RCB in the powerplay.

“My son was very economical despite it being his first overseas tour. He was dropped for 11 straight matches by RCB in the next edition of the IPL, despite his quality performances. Can you imagine his mentality? Washington scored a 14-ball 40 in his first match for SRH during the IPL 2022 season. He was sent in at number six in the next match,” he said.

He also emphasised his contributions during the 2017/18 Nidahas Trophy, where he played an instrumental role in helping India lift the trophy. The right-arm off-spinner picked eight wickets in five matches, averaging 14.25 at an impressive economy of 14.25. His economy of 5.70 was the best among all. For his exceptional outings, Washington was named Player of the Tournament.

“Even his current team (GT) doesn’t give him regular chances. He showcased his calibre in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians (MI), smashing 48 off 24 balls. Look at the way Yashasvi Jaiswal has been backed by RR (Rajasthan Royals). Washington hasn’t been able to enjoy a consistent run even in the case of domestic cricket,” added Sundar’s father.

Washington didn’t play all matches but played a decent hand with the bat for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025. Sundar amassed 114 runs in five outings, averaging 26.60 while striking at a staggering 166.25. His 48-run knock against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 eliminator kept his side in chase of a 200+ run target for a long time. However, his dismissal took the momentum away from his side, courtesy of a pinpoint yorker from Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ:

India Forgot Washington Sundar’s Contributions?

Washington’s father expressed his happiness after the southpaw’s century but also expressed issues over people forgetting his contributions.

“Washington has been doing very well consistently. However, people tend to avoid and forget his performances. Other players get regular chances, only my son doesn’t get them. Washington should consistently bat at number five like he did in the second innings of the fourth Test and get five to ten straight chances. My son was surprisingly not picked for the first Test against England,” told the cricketer’s father, M. Sundar, to TimesofIndia.com.

“My son gets dropped even if he fails in just one or two matches. It is not fair. Washington scored an unbeaten 85 on a rank turner in Chennai against England back in 2021 and 96* against the same opposition in Ahmedabad during the same year. He would have been dropped even if those two knocks had ended up in centuries. Has this kind of an approach been maintained for any other Indian cricketer? He has become very strong after all this, and the result is the performance which people are witnessing now,” he added.

The left-hand batter played a dodgy 85-run knock of 138 balls on a rank-turner in Chennai, but it came in a losing cause. He then continued his form into the next game, playing a match-winning 96-run knock where he ran out of partners. And who will forget his maiden Test fifty on debut in the famous Gabba win in 2021?

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Washington Sundar
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Ex-IPL Teammate Makes Shocking Revelation That RCB Wanted To Replace Virat Kohli As Captain With Former India Wicketkeeper in 2019

Ex-IPL Teammate Makes Shocking Revelation That RCB Wanted To Replace Virat Kohli As Captain With Former India Wicketkeeper in 2019

1:00 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Delhi Capitals Tristan Stubbs IPL 2026 retention and auction

Delhi Capitals Could Consider Big Role For Overseas Star Central To Retention Plans Before IPL 2026 Auction

He was Delhi Capitals' third leading run getter in IPL 2025.
8:54 pm
Aditya Ighe
Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Auction WI vs AUS IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Star Could Sizzle in New Role in T20s if He Finds the Right Match at IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 18-ball 47 run in the fourth T20I against West Indies.
8:11 pm
Aditya Ighe
Bangladesh Signs Former PBKS Power-Hitting Coach Julian Wood Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh Signs Former PBKS Power-Hitting Coach Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

He had plied his trade with PBKS back during the IPL 2022 season.
6:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
England Add CSK All-Rounder to 15-Man Squad for 5th Test vs India Amid Workload Concerns

England Add CSK All-Rounder to 15-Man Squad for 5th Test vs India Amid Workload Concerns

3:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Updated World Test Championship Standings After ENG vs IND 4th Test

WTC Points Table: Updated World Test Championship Standings After ENG vs IND 4th Test

2:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.