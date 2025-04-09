‘Did You Hear Me Say That?’ – Washington Sundar’s Impassioned Response at Journalist During IPL 2025 Press Conference

One of the journalists referred to a remark by a commentator.

Washington Sundar was displeased and frustrated due to a miscommunication during the press conference ahead of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash. One of the journalists referred to a remark by a commentator, exclaiming that Sundar played only two games in IPL 2024 but 14 international matches.

“You had to wait for the fourth game to get a chance, and someone mentioned on air that you played two games and 14 international games last season,” said the journalist.

The question left Sundar agitated, and the all-rounder angrily asked when he had said that. Later, the reporter clarified that the remarks were made by commentators, which calmed Sundar, who added that he was looking for his chance and was working on it.

“What is the question? I said that? When did I say that? Did you hear me say that? I was definitely looking for the opportunity and was preparing really well. To be a part of the Titans is a great blessing because we practice for long hours. Our coach believes in putting in volumes, especially when it comes to improving in different aspects of the game, and it’s been great for me.”

Washington Sundar makes a significant impact with the bat at No.4

Washington Sundar didn’t play in the initial few games for the Gujarat Titans (GT) but got an opportunity against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) the other day. He didn’t get to bowl any overs in the first innings, and several questions were raised when the team management promoted him to No.4 in the second dig.

However, Sundar batted with intent and took on the opponent bowlers from the first ball to ease the pressure after two early wickets. He accumulated 49 runs in 29 deliveries, including five boundaries and two maximums, at a 168.97 strike rate.

His partnership with Shubman Gill put GT’s innings back on track, and the team chased down the total with 20 balls to spare. This was Sundar’s highest score in the IPL, and he couldn’t have timed this at a better time, given GT were under immense pressure after losing two quick wickets and desperately required a knock like that.

Unfortunately, Sundar played only nine games in the previous two seasons for Sunrisers Hyderabad and had to sit out for the first three matches in IPL 2025 for the Gujarat Titans. However, he ensured that he made the most out of his first opportunity to bail his team out of troubled waters, even though he would have liked to also contribute with the ball.

