[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma, Digvesh Singh Rathi Bury the Hatchet Post Heated Exchange After LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025

Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Singh Rathi moved on from their heated exchange after the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Lucknow Super Giants’ Digvesh Singh Rathi buried the hatchet following their heated exchange after an IPL 2025 match between the two sides in Lucknow on Monday. During the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chase of 206, Digvesh Singh Rathi gave Abhishek Sharma a fiery send-off after taking the wicket of the latter.

Abhishek, Digvesh move on from heated exchange

Digvesh brought up his controversial notebook celebration after dismissing Abhishek. Abhishek was angry at Digvesh and a war of words ensued. The umpires and players had to ease off the tension between the team. Following the match, wherein SRH won by six wickets, both Abhishek and Digvesh were seen shaking hands, with LSG support staff Vijay Dahiya sorting things out between the two of them. Here’s a video of their handshake:

After the match, Player of the Match Abhishek Sharma confirmed that there was no bad blood between him and Digvesh. “I spoke to him after the game and it is all good now,” the 24-year-old said. During the course of IPL 2025, Digvesh Rathi has brought up the notebook celebration multiple times and has also been fined multiple times.

Abhishek Sharma plays game-changing knock

Abhishek Sharma played a game-changing knock for Sunrisers Hyderabad after they were set a target of 206 by Lucknow Super Giants. The visitors lost Atharva Taide in the second over. But, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan forged a 92-run stand to ensure that Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted a valiant fightback and the game was well and truly on. Heinrich Klaasen also did his bit with a 28-ball 47 whereas Kamindu Mendis scored 32 off 21 before retiring hurt due to an injury he suffered in the 18th over.

Despite this setback, Nitish Kumar Reddy (5) and Aniket Verma (5) were able to help Sunrisers Hyderabad cross the finish line with 10 balls to spare. Earlier, Mitchell Marsh (65), Aiden Markram (61) and Nicholas Pooran (45) had taken the hosts to 205/7 but even that wasn’t enough.

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been eliminated from IPL 2025 and will play for pride in their remaining two matches.

