[WATCH] Ayush Mhatre Punishes Arshad Khan for 28 Runs in an Over During GT vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025
[WATCH] Ayush Mhatre Punishes Arshad Khan for 28 Runs in an Over During GT vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 2 min read

Chennai Super Kings were off to a confident start against Gujarat Titans.

[WATCH] Ayush Mhatre Punishes Arshad Khan for 28 Runs in an Over During GT vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) left-arm pacer Arshad Khan was at the receiving end of things against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2025 match at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Arshad Khan’s forgettable over

Arshad Khan endured a forgettable start to his spell, conceding as many as 28 runs in his first over. He was hit by young opener Ayush Mhatre for three sixes and two fours.

Chennai Super Kings had won the toss and opted to bat in what is their final match of the IPL 2025 season. At the time of updating this report, the five-time champions were 68/1 in six overs. Ayush Mhatre was dismissed for 34 runs from 17 balls in the fourth over by Prasidh Krishna. He slammed three fours and as many sixes.

Ayush Mhatre, one of the finds of IPL 2025

Ayush Mhatre, who is just 17 years old, has been one of the finds of IPL 2025. Ayush Mhatre was named as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai Super Kings’ regular skipper. Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 midway due to an elbow injury.

The Mumbai cricketer made his IPL debut during a game against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on April 20. He batted at number three and scored 32 runs from 15 balls. His standout performance though came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru, when he scored 94 runs from 48 balls. He slammed nine fours and five sixes during his knock, but his efforts went in vain as Chennai Super Kings lost by two runs.

ALSO READ:

Ayush Mhatre played seven matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 and scored 240 runs. Chennai Super Kings, who are already knocked out, are currently in 10th place with six points from 13 matches. The MS Dhoni-led side will be looking to clinch a consolation win over Gujarat Titans, who have set their sights on a top-two finish.

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

