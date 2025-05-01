[WATCH] Bizarre Scenes As Mumbai Indians Fielders Can’t Find The Ball After Dhruv Jurel Six During RR vs MI in IPL 2025

Dhruv Jurel's six meant that Mumbai Indians fielders had their task cut out as they spent some time finding the ball.

The ball was lost during the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Thursday. The incident happened during the ninth over of Rajasthan Royals’ run chase.

Ball vanishes during RR vs MI match

In the third ball of the ninth over, Dhruv Jurel smashed spinner Karn Sharma for a 79m six over extra-cover, which he thumped inside-out. Mumbai Indians fielders were left clueless as they couldn’t find the ball.

There was a slight delay in resumption, but a ball soon them came back in play and the match resumed. Dhruv Jurel scored a run-a-ball 11 runs with that maximum being his only boundary during the innings. Rajasthan Royals were officially knocked out of IPL 2025 following a 100-run loss to Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The inaugural champions are currently in eighth place with six points from 11 matches and can no longer qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

How the RR vs MI match panned out

Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag, had won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians welcomed the opportunity to bat with both hands as they posted 217/2 on the board. Ryan Rickelton (61) and Rohit Sharma (53) scored fifties whereas Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were both unbeaten on 48.

Rajasthan Royals never looked to be competing for a win as they found themselves half the side down in the powerplay. Rajasthan Royals were 47/5 in the fifth over following the dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer, who was out for a first-ball duck. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, RR’s teenage sensation was also dismissed for a duck, off two balls.

Shubham Dubey (15 runs off nine balls) played a cameo whereas Jofra Archer (30 off 27 balls) also provided some resistance. But any target over 200 after being half the side down in quick time was always going to be difficult task for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals were all out for 117 in 16.1 overs. Trent Boult and Karn Sharma took three wickets each, whereas Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets. Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya collected a wicket each.

The win took Mumbai Indians to first place with 14 points from 11 matches.

