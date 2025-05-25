[WATCH] Dewald Brevis Smacks Mohammed Siraj For 6,6,4 To Reach His 19-Ball Fifty in GT vs CSK IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis now has two fifties from seven matches he played this season

Dewald Brevis arrival hasn’t been able to lift Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out of the nightmare that is their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign, but his introduction midway through the season has offered a glimpse into the bright future.

The young South African batter has showcased his ability in all the seven matches he has played this season and on Sunday, his blistering 57 off 23 balls to take CSK to their highest total of the season as they completed 20 overs against Gujarat Titans at 230/5.

Dewald Brevis punishes Mohammed Siraj in GT vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

In the process, he also smacked Mohammed Siraj’s 19th over for two massive sixes and a boundary followed by a single that took him to his second fifty in 19 balls.

Brevis found answers to the tricky deliveries bowled by Purple Cap holder Prasidh Krishna as he hit the pacer for a six before being dismissed off the final ball of the innings on 57 off 23 balls.

