News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-premier-league-ipl

[WATCH] Ego Clash Between Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator? Video Goes Viral

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 1 min read

Gujarat Titans are taking on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill and his Mumbai Indians (MI) counterpart Hardik Pandya seemed to have shared an awakward moment during the toss ahead of the IPL 2025 Eliminator in Mullanpur on Friday.

While both Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya looked as though both were about to extend handshakes, both of them eventually pulled back.

Later, Hardik Pandya also seemed to have had an animated action towards Shubman Gill when the latter was dismissed during Gujarat Titans’ run chase.

After opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 228/5 on the back of top knocks from Rohit Sharma (81) and Jonny Bairstow (47). At the time of writing this report, Gujarat Titans were 170/4 in 15.4 overs, having just lost Sai Sudharsan (81) who was dismissed by Richard Gleeson.

More to follow…

Cricket
GT vs MI
Hardik Pandya
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Shubman Gill
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

[WATCH] Brainfade From Kusal Mendis; Commits Bizarre Hit-Wicket in Must-Win IPL 2025 Eliminator Against Mumbai Indians

[WATCH] Brainfade From Kusal Mendis; Commits Bizarre Hit-Wicket in Must-Win IPL 2025 Eliminator Against Mumbai Indians

10:52 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
big-concern-for-india-as-key-test-pace-bowler-mohammed-siraj-injures-himself-during-gt-vs-mi-ipl-2025-eliminator

Big Concern For India As Key Test Pace Bowler Injures Himself During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

The GT pacer, however, managed to finish his spell with figures of 1/37 from four overs.
10:13 pm
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Jonny Bairstow punishes Prasidh Krishna for 26 runs in an over during GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

[WATCH] Jonny Bairstow Punishes Prasidh Krishna for 26 Runs in an Over During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Jonny Bairstow was on fire during the IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.
8:39 pm
Vishnu PN
GT vs MI Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match Eliminator

GT vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match Eliminator

Both teams are likely to make some changes to their playing XI for this important match.
7:14 pm
Sagar Paul
Jonny Bairstow and Former CSK Star Debuts for Mumbai Indians in Eliminator Clash vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025: Who Are They Replacing?

Jonny Bairstow and Former CSK Star Debuts for Mumbai Indians in Eliminator Clash vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025: Who Are They Replacing?

7:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why is Ryan Rickelton Absent in Mumbai Indians Playing XI for GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Why is Ryan Rickelton Absent in Mumbai Indians Playing XI for GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator?

Rickelton made 388 runs in 14 MI games this season.
7:12 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.