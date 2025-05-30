[WATCH] Ego Clash Between Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator? Video Goes Viral

Gujarat Titans are taking on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill and his Mumbai Indians (MI) counterpart Hardik Pandya seemed to have shared an awakward moment during the toss ahead of the IPL 2025 Eliminator in Mullanpur on Friday.

While both Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya looked as though both were about to extend handshakes, both of them eventually pulled back.

Later, Hardik Pandya also seemed to have had an animated action towards Shubman Gill when the latter was dismissed during Gujarat Titans’ run chase.

After opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 228/5 on the back of top knocks from Rohit Sharma (81) and Jonny Bairstow (47). At the time of writing this report, Gujarat Titans were 170/4 in 15.4 overs, having just lost Sai Sudharsan (81) who was dismissed by Richard Gleeson.

More to follow…