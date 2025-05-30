News
[WATCH] Jonny Bairstow punishes Prasidh Krishna for 26 runs in an over during GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator
indian-premier-league-ipl

[WATCH] Jonny Bairstow Punishes Prasidh Krishna for 26 Runs in an Over During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 2 min read

Jonny Bairstow was on fire during the IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

[WATCH] Jonny Bairstow punishes Prasidh Krishna for 26 runs in an over during GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) newest recruit Jonny Bairstow was in top form during the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mullanpur on Friday.

Jonny Bairstow punishes Prasidh Krishna

The England batter slammed Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna for 26 runs in the fourth over of Mumbai Indians’ innings. The over included three sixes and two fours with just one dot ball in between.

You can watch the full highlights of Prasidh Krishna’s forgettable over by clicking the link here.

At the time of updating this report, Mumbai Indians were cruising at 113/1 with Rohit Sharma (56*) and Suryakumar Yadav (7*) batting. Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for 47 runs from 22 balls by Sai Kishore in the eighth over. He slammed four fours and three sixes during his knock.

ALSO READ:

The 25-year-old Bairstow had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year. He had entered the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore but found no takers. Jonny Bairstow, however, was named as a replacement for fellow England cricketer Will Jacks, who is missing the playoffs due to national duty. England are currently taking on West Indies in a limited-overs series at home.

Where GT and MI finished in IPL 2025 standings

Gujarat Titans, champions of IPL 2022, finished the IPL 2025 league stage in third place with 18 points from 14 matches. They had one win more than fourth-placed Mumbai Indians, who finished with 16 points from 14 matches.

The winner of this match will take on Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Sunday (June 1). Royal Challengers Bengaluru had defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets to reach their fourth IPL final. The winner of Sunday’s Qualifier 2 will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday (June 3).

Cricket
GT vs MI
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Jonny Bairstow
Prasidh Krishna
