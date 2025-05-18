[WATCH] Kuldeep Yadav Furious at Umpire After Sai Sudharsan Given Not Out During DC vs GT IPL 2025 Match

Kuldeep Yadav was denied the wicket of Sai Sudharsan during the DC vs GT clash on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav was involved in an ugly fight with on-field umpire Keyur Kelkar during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Delhi on Sunday. The incident happened during the first ball of the eighth over of Gujarat Titans’ run chase when the umpire denied Kuldeep the wicket of Sai Sudharsan.

It was a tossed up delivery on middle and leg stump, Sai Sudharsan went for the flick but missed it. Kuldeep appealed for an LBW against Sudharshan, but the umpire turned it down. Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel then took the review.

There was no bat on UltraEdge, but it was umpire’s call on hitting, which was initially declared not out. However, the ball seemed to clip the edge of the leg stump, which is why Kuldeep was furious at the umpire. Kuldeep finished with forgettable figures of 0/37 from four overs.

How GT beat DC

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to field first against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The Axar Patel-led side were off to a shaky start after having lost Faf du Plessis in the fourth over.

However, KL Rahul (112*) and Abishek Porel (30) forged a 90-run stand for the second wicket to set the Capitals a platform to post a total of 199/3. Axar Patel (25) and Tristan Stubbs (21*) provided a crucial finish for Delhi Capitals with the bat.

However, Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan (108*) and Shubman Gill (93*) forged a double century stand to power Gujarat Titans to a 10-wicket win.

Gujarat Titans’ win ensured that they qualified for the IPL playoffs along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.

