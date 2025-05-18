News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Kuldeep Yadav arguing with umpire DC vs GT IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

[WATCH] Kuldeep Yadav Furious at Umpire After Sai Sudharsan Given Not Out During DC vs GT IPL 2025 Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 2 min read

Kuldeep Yadav was denied the wicket of Sai Sudharsan during the DC vs GT clash on Sunday.

Kuldeep Yadav arguing with umpire DC vs GT IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav was involved in an ugly fight with on-field umpire Keyur Kelkar during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Delhi on Sunday. The incident happened during the first ball of the eighth over of Gujarat Titans’ run chase when the umpire denied Kuldeep the wicket of Sai Sudharsan.

It was a tossed up delivery on middle and leg stump, Sai Sudharsan went for the flick but missed it. Kuldeep appealed for an LBW against Sudharshan, but the umpire turned it down. Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel then took the review.

There was no bat on UltraEdge, but it was umpire’s call on hitting, which was initially declared not out. However, the ball seemed to clip the edge of the leg stump, which is why Kuldeep was furious at the umpire. Kuldeep finished with forgettable figures of 0/37 from four overs.

How GT beat DC

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to field first against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The Axar Patel-led side were off to a shaky start after having lost Faf du Plessis in the fourth over.

However, KL Rahul (112*) and Abishek Porel (30) forged a 90-run stand for the second wicket to set the Capitals a platform to post a total of 199/3. Axar Patel (25) and Tristan Stubbs (21*) provided a crucial finish for Delhi Capitals with the bat.

ALSO READ:

However, Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan (108*) and Shubman Gill (93*) forged a double century stand to power Gujarat Titans to a 10-wicket win.

Gujarat Titans’ win ensured that they qualified for the IPL playoffs along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
DC vs GT
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Kuldeep Yadav
Sai Sudharsan
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

can delhi capitals dc still qualify for playoffs ipl 2025 after dc vs gt loss

Can Delhi Capitals (DC) Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs After Loss to GT?

11:32 pm
CX Staff Writer
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Have Qualified? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

11:30 pm
CX Staff Writer
have pbks qualified ipl 2025 playoffs punjab kings qualification chances after RR vs PBKS IPL 2025

Have PBKS Qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Updated Punjab Kings Top Two Chances After Win in RR vs PBKS

11:15 pm
CX Staff Writer
KL Rahul Recreates Iconic Virat Kohli MCG Six Against Prasidh Krishna in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

KL Rahul Recreates Iconic Virat Kohli MCG Six Against Prasidh Krishna in DC vs GT IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

11:30 pm
Disha Asrani
have rcb qualified kkr washout chinnaswamy ipl 2025 top two finish playoffs

Have RCB Qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs? RCB Top Two Qualification Scenarios

11:10 pm
CX Staff Writer
'My Parents Were in Kashmir' - Shocking Admission By KKR IPL 2025 Player On Having Family at PoK During India-Pakistan Border Hostilities

‘My Parents Were in Kashmir’ – Shocking Admission By KKR IPL 2025 Player On Having Family at PoK During India-Pakistan Border Hostilities

10:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.