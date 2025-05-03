News
Matheesha Pathirana Ravindra Jadeja RCB vs CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

[WATCH] Matheesha Pathirana Collides With Ravindra Jadeja While Attempting a Catch in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Matheesha Pathirana was at the receiving end of things during the RCB vs CSK match on Saturday.

Matheesha Pathirana Ravindra Jadeja RCB vs CSK IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) duo of Matheesha Pathirana and Ravindra Jadeja were involved in a terrible collision during the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Pathirana and Jadeja collide during RCB vs CSK match

The incident happened in the fifth ball of the fourth over of RCB’s innings when Anshul Kamboj was bowling to Jacob Bethell. It was a back of a length ball outside off from Anshul and Bethell ended up getting a top-edge. Ravindra Jadeja chased the ball from inside the circle and got hold of the ball for a very short while before Pathirana came running from deep backward point.

Both Jadeja and Pathirana eventually collided and the latter seemed to be injured during the collision. The physio then had a quick look at Pathirana on the field before the Sri Lankan was taken off the field. He was eventually replaced by Kamlesh Nagarkoti. A few overs later though, Chennai Super Kings received a boost with Pathirana coming back on to the field.

RCB off to flying start vs CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were off to a flying start against Chennai Super Kings after having been asked to bat first. Openers Jacob Bethell (55) and Virat Kohli (62) forged a 97-run partnership for the first wicket before Matheesha Pathirana struck in the 10th over to dismiss the England batter.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the hosts were 128/2 i 13.2 overs with Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar at the crease.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in third place in the IPL standings with 14 points from 10 matches and remain in contention to qualify for the IPL playoffs. Chennai Super Kings, however, lie rock-bottom of the 10-team standings with four points from 10 matches. The five-time champions led by MS Dhoni have been knocked out of IPL playoffs contention.

