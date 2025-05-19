[WATCH] Rishabh Pant fails miserably after batting promotion, LSG owner turns his back after dismissal in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for seven runs in the LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant endured yet another disappointing outing after he was dismissed for seven runs in the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday. Rishabh Pant was promoted to the number three spot but his fortunes did not change.

His dismissal also prompted Lucknow Super Giants owner to turn his back towards the dressing room. Sri Lanka pacer Eshan Malinga dismissed Rishabh Pant in the 12th over of the Lucknow Super Giants innings. It was a full length ball on middle and off from Eshan Malinga and Pant went ahead with an early stroke before chipping it towards the bowler Malinga himself.

Eshan Malinga showcased sharp reflexes to complete the catch. Lucknow Super Giants were 124/2 in the 12th over when the 27-year-old was dismissed.

Rishabh Pant’s forgettable IPL 2025 season

Rishabh Pant had become the costliest player in IPL history when Lucknow Super acquired him for INR 27 crore at the mega auction last year. However, the Delhi cricketer has failed to live up to his price tag.

In 12 matches this season, Rishabh Pant has aggregated just 135 runs at a strike-rate of 100. His only half-century of the season came against Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, where he scored 63 runs from 49 balls.

LSG in a must-win situation

Lucknow Super Giants must beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep their IPL playoffs hopes alive. Rishabh Pant’s side are in seventh place with just 10 points from 11 matches. A loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday will end Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of qualifying to the knockout stage. Sunrisers Hyderabad have already been eliminated.

Apart from Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the other teams in contention for the fourth and final playoffs spot. Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have already qualified for the payoffs.

