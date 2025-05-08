‘Very Scary..Hope IPL Takes Care’ – WATCH Scenes From Dharamshala As Crowd Evacuated During PBKS vs DC in IPL 2025

An IPL cheerleader posted a video on social media which is going viral

The match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight (May 8) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) was called off. What started with a floodlight failure, soon turned into panic when fans were asked to evacuate the stadium in the wake of the recent border tensions between India and Pakistan. Named as Operation Sindoor, India is currently embroiled with Pakistan in a military conflict with reported drone attacks on both nations.

Giving an update from the Dharamshala stadium, an IPL cheerleader posted a video on social media, which is going viral. In the video, she highlighted that the scenario in Himachal Pradesh is scary and urged the Indian Board (BCCI) to look into the welfare of everyone associated.

It is understood that shortly before the light went off, reports surfaced of drone attacks in Jammu.

Check the video posted by the cheerleader below.

This is what happened at Dharamshala 👇 #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/SiCKoWcjtG — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) May 8, 2025

Will IPL 2025 be called off?

For the moment, there is no clarity on the future of the remainder of the season, although multiple reports suggest that a BCCI meeting is underway to deliberate whether the IPL 2025 can safely continue under the recent circumstances.

As for the cricketers and staff members currently stationed in Dharamshala, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the board is organising a special train. This is because the Dharamshala airport has been shut down.

Furthermore, with matches slated to take place in other northern cities which are closer to the affected border like Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur, safety remains a major concern. It remains to be seen if BCCI halts the tournament midway or finds a workaround.

