Watch: Shardul's stunning jab for six off Sam Curran on the first ball he faced

Shardul Thakur probably hit the shot of the season so far.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won their first game of the season by 7 runs (DLS Method) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Batting first, PBKS posted 191/5 in their 20 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the top scorer for them, making 50 runs off 32 deliveries.

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders were 146/7 in 16 overs before the rain interrupted the game.

Shardul Thakur hits a stunning six on the first ball off Sam Curran

Shardul Thakur came in to bat in the 15th over after the dismissal of Andre Russell. He hit a huge six off his first ball of the innings over the deep midwicket region. It was a back-of-a-length ball and Shardul just strapped it effortlessly.





The shot surprised one and all. There was a sense of nonchalance in the shot. This was probably the shot of the season thus far.

Shardul Thakur is known for doing unexpected things on the field. He always comes up with something that no one expects. He is one of those players who always remain in the limelight. No wonder he has been given the tag of ‘Lord’ by the cricket fans.

Watch Shardul's amazing six off Sam Curran here.

He was traded from Delhi Capitals at a whopping price before the start of the season due to his all-round abilities. While KKR didn’t have a great game, Shardul certainly gave something to the KKR fans to cheer about.

Shardul Thakur will have a huge role to play for Kolkata Knight Riders this season. He has been roped in with great expectations. KKR are one of the weakest teams in the competition and the injury to Shreyas Iyer has been another setback for them.

Hence, they would want Shardul to perform regularly with bat and ball. Kolkata Knight Riders play their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 6 April in their home ground Kolkata.