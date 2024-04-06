WATCH: Video of SRH fan taunting CSK fans at Hyderabad stadium goes viral

A video has gone viral where a SRH fan is seen taunting CSK fans. The incident happened during the second innings of IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at Hyderabad. SRH were cruising in the match with a superb batting display from their top order.

The SRH fan was seen silencing the CSK fans and showed a poster replicating the same as well. In the poster, a man was shown to be silencing the CSK's lion by showing the finger on the lips. This happened during the time when SRH batters were going all guns blazing and just took CSK's bowling apart.

Watch the video here:

Video is even more epic 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fjzp3d4Qyk — sathish reddy (@sathish97776160) April 5, 2024

CSK suffer second successive loss of IPL 2024

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings suffered its second straight loss of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On a slow pitch, CSK batted first and scored 165/5 with the help of Shivam Dube's quickfire 45 off 24 balls which included 4 sixes. SRH's bowlers bowled with great discipline with experienced bowlers Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the way.

But SRH started blazingly and scored 78 runs in the powerplay, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's entertaining 12-ball-37. The match was very much over as SRH controlled the game from there on. Aiden Markram scored a half-century while Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy stayed unbeaten till the end to chase down the target.

CSK's side was already depleted for this game as their premier fast bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman were unavailable for this match. Pathirana had a niggle while Mustafizur had flown to Bangladesh to sort out his US Visa issues for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Both CSK and SRH have two wins and two losses in the bag so far. CSK will now play KKR at Chennai on April 8 at Chennai. They will hope to have a full strength squad available for this important match and get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, SRH will play Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on April 9.

