WATCH: Fresh footage shows Virat Kohli asking security not to manhandle fan who ran in to meet him

A fan ran into the cricket field to meet Virat Kohli in Jaipur but was caught by the security officials. Later, Kohli asked the official not to manhandle the fan.

Virat Kohli is having a great IPL 2024 with the bat so far despite his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggling to win games. Kohli is currently the highest run-getter of this season with 316 runs to his name in five matches. He is averaging 105.33 and has a strike rate of 146.29 in these games. Kohli is way ahead of the second man on the list, Sai Sudharsan, who is more than 120 runs behind him.

Against Rajasthan Royals on April 6 in Jaipur, when RCB batters were struggling to get going, Kohli scored a stupendous century to take his side to a competitive 183-3. However, RCB's bowlers were unable to defend the total as they lost by 6 wickets. Kohli scored 113* runs off 72 balls, which included 12 fours and 4 sixes.

WATCH: Virat Kohli asks security not to manhandle fan who ran in to meet him

Virat Kohli asking to security not to do anything with fan and he saying to security "Aaram Se".



Virat Kohli is not only known for his outstanding batting but he is a kind-hearted person as well. During the second innings of the match when Rajasthan Royals were batting, a fan ran in to catch a glipse of Virat Kohli. However, he was caught by the security personnel and was taken out of the playing field.

Later, the fan was taken by the officers for further investigation. A fresh footage has gone viral on social media where Virat Kohli is asking the security officer not to manhandle the fan. Kohli's kind-heartedness is getting appreciation on social media.

This is not the first time this season that a fan has rushed out to the field illegally to meet Virat Kohli. In the RCB vs Punjab Kings match at Bengaluru, a similar incident took place when a fan tried to touch Virat Kohli's feet but was caught by the security officials on time.

WATCH: Fan runs to the ground during Jaipur clash to hug Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a disappointing IPL campaign so far with one win and four losses in the bag. They will next play against Mumbai Indians in a high-octane clash at Wankhede Stadium on April 11.

