[WATCH] Virat Kohli Falls After Slow Start To Azmatullah Omarzai’s Short Ball Plan in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final 

News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-premier-league-ipl

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 2 min read

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 43 runs from 35 balls in the 15th over of the IPL 2025 final.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli was caught and bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai during the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli falls to Azmatullah Omarzai’s trap

Virat Kohli managed to score 43 runs from 35 balls before being dismissed in the 15th over. At the time of writing this report, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were 145/4 after 16 overs. Jitesh Sharma had joined Liam Livingstone in the middle.

Virat Kohli was off to a slow start against Punjab Kings and never really got going. His knock included just three fours. He fell to Azmatullah Omarzai’s short ball trap in the 15th over.

ALSO READ:

The 36-year-old finishes the IPL 2025 season with 657 runs from 15 matches at a strike-rate of 144.71. He registered eight half-centuries in these 15 matches. Virat Kohli was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2024 but won’t win the award this time around as he is in third place in the top run-getters’ standings. Last season, Virat Kohli had scored 741 runs from 15 matches at a strike-rate of 154.70.

RCB finish at 190/9

Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to post a total of 190/9 on the board in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings. The Rajat Patidar-led side lost England’s Phil Salt (16) in the second over. Mayank Agarwal (24) was not able to capitalise on a confident start as he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the seventh over.

Virat Kohli then forged a 40-run stand with skipper Rajat Patidar for the third wicket. That was RCB’s highest partnership in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings. Other middle-order batters including Liam Livingstone (25), Jitesh Sharma (24) and Romario Shepherd also got starts but failed to convert them.

Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson took three wickets each whereas Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Azmatullah Omarzai took one wicket each.

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are looking to clinch their maiden IPL title.

