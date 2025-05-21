News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
gujarat titans team pic ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘We Are Turning a Blind Eye…’: Former CSK Batter Lavishes Praise On Gujarat Titans Star For Consistent IPL 2025 Performances

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 3 min read

Gujarat Titans have qualified for the playoffs in three out of four seasons

gujarat titans team pic ipl 2025

Former Chennai Super Kings and India batter Robin Uthappa has heaped praise on young Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan, describing the left-hander as a ‘once in a generation all-format’ player.

Sudharsan has raked up runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at a staggering consistency, averaging 56 for his 617 runs from 12 matches that have put GT at the top of the table.

Sudharsan flexed his sublime form on Saturday against Delhi Capitals as he scored an unbeaten 108 while adding an unbroken 205-run opening stand with captain Shubman Gill in a 10-wicket victory.

Robin Uthappa praises GT opener Sai Sudharsan

Uthappa was in awe of Sudharsan for maintaining classical batting style and also scoring runs at a brisk pace.

“The limit is as high as it can get. If this (Sudharsan’s IPL performances) isn’t proof for us, then we are turning a blind eye to immense talent. It is rare to have that talent and this consistency while maintaining his strike rate so healthily. It shows us that in cricket, if there is a way you play and are sure about your game you can achieve (a lot). He hasn’t changed his game too much and hasn’t added too many shots — he has added the ramp and the reverse sweep — that’s all,” Uthappa said on Good Areas Live YouTube channel with journalist Jarrod Kimber.

“The most beautiful thing about Sai Sudharsan is he uses the ramp and the reverse sweep very wisely. They are mostly his get-out-of-jail shots and when he does that he’s suddenly at the forefront of every fast bowler,” Uthappa added.

The 2007 T20 World Cup then hailed Sudharsan as an all format player for India.

“We will be praising Sai for what he is doing, but the human side of putting in efforts to improve his game is immense. That’s why he is a once in a generation all-format player,” he said.

Uthappa picks his top-3 all-format Indian players

Uthappa also picked three youngsters who are on the verge of being all-format players

“India are in a blessed place where they have three such players – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. These guys have the potential to take Indian cricket to the highest level.”

Uthappa, who has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India, felt that India needs players like Sudharsan but felt that he needs to do well in the upcoming India ‘A’ series in England.

“I’m not saying to chuck in the Test side, let him go play in the India ‘A’ series and see how he bats. If he does well, then put him in the Test side… we need players like that,” the former Karnataka batter said.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Robin Uthappa
Sai Sudharsan
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

mi vs dc ipl 2025 mumbai weather updates wankhede stadium

What Happens if MI vs DC Gets Washed Out? Who Between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Will Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

The rain threat looms over Wednesday's IPL 2025 clash
4:57 pm
Samarnath Soory
'Can He Maintain the Same Game Plan?': Former India Coach Raises Question Over Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi After IPL 2025 Heroics

‘Can He Maintain the Same Game Plan?’: Former India Coach Raises Question Over Rajasthan Royals Prodigy After IPL 2025 Heroics

He has scored 252 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 206.56.
3:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
'Send Two Bowlers…': Former South African Speedster Slams CSK Decision During Their IPL 2025 Clash Against Rajasthan Royals

‘Send Two Bowlers…’: Former South African Speedster Slams CSK Decision During Their IPL 2025 Clash Against Rajasthan Royals

CSK lost their penultimate IPL 2025 match by 6 wickets.
3:24 pm
Sreejita Sen
'Probably Trade Him': Former India Opener Suggests CSK to Release Star Player After a Dismal IPL 2025 Season

‘Probably Trade Him’: Former India Opener Suggests CSK to Release Star Player After a Dismal IPL 2025 Season

CSK have managed to win only three out of their 13 matches so far.
2:56 pm
Sreejita Sen
MI vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

MI vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Mumbai Indians will return to action for the first time since the IPL 2025 resumed.
2:29 pm
Sagar Paul
After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma fans are also likely to give a tribute in white jerseys during IPL 2025.

Why The Fan Gesture Of Turning Up in Whites For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Shouldn’t Be Allowed

The veteran India pair retired from Test cricket recently.
12:35 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.