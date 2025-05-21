‘We Are Turning a Blind Eye…’: Former CSK Batter Lavishes Praise On Gujarat Titans Star For Consistent IPL 2025 Performances

Gujarat Titans have qualified for the playoffs in three out of four seasons

Former Chennai Super Kings and India batter Robin Uthappa has heaped praise on young Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan, describing the left-hander as a ‘once in a generation all-format’ player.

Sudharsan has raked up runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at a staggering consistency, averaging 56 for his 617 runs from 12 matches that have put GT at the top of the table.

Sudharsan flexed his sublime form on Saturday against Delhi Capitals as he scored an unbeaten 108 while adding an unbroken 205-run opening stand with captain Shubman Gill in a 10-wicket victory.

Robin Uthappa praises GT opener Sai Sudharsan

Uthappa was in awe of Sudharsan for maintaining classical batting style and also scoring runs at a brisk pace.

“The limit is as high as it can get. If this (Sudharsan’s IPL performances) isn’t proof for us, then we are turning a blind eye to immense talent. It is rare to have that talent and this consistency while maintaining his strike rate so healthily. It shows us that in cricket, if there is a way you play and are sure about your game you can achieve (a lot). He hasn’t changed his game too much and hasn’t added too many shots — he has added the ramp and the reverse sweep — that’s all,” Uthappa said on Good Areas Live YouTube channel with journalist Jarrod Kimber.

“The most beautiful thing about Sai Sudharsan is he uses the ramp and the reverse sweep very wisely. They are mostly his get-out-of-jail shots and when he does that he’s suddenly at the forefront of every fast bowler,” Uthappa added.

The 2007 T20 World Cup then hailed Sudharsan as an all format player for India.

“We will be praising Sai for what he is doing, but the human side of putting in efforts to improve his game is immense. That’s why he is a once in a generation all-format player,” he said.

Uthappa picks his top-3 all-format Indian players

Uthappa also picked three youngsters who are on the verge of being all-format players

“India are in a blessed place where they have three such players – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. These guys have the potential to take Indian cricket to the highest level.”

Uthappa, who has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India, felt that India needs players like Sudharsan but felt that he needs to do well in the upcoming India ‘A’ series in England.

“I’m not saying to chuck in the Test side, let him go play in the India ‘A’ series and see how he bats. If he does well, then put him in the Test side… we need players like that,” the former Karnataka batter said.