What could be the purse amount for CSK at IPL 2026 Auction?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had the lowest ever finish in their Indian Premier League (IPL) history as they finished bottom of the table last season. They could only win four of the 14 league matches and lost 10 matches.
They had some decent players in their squad but their performances weren’t that good, which was the reason why they finished last. So considering next season, and the IPL 2026 auction coming soon, they might look to make some changes in their squad by releasing some of the players who are high in price and haven’t performed well and also will look to retain the talent they have in the squad along with other experienced players.
|PLAYER
|PRICE (IN INR CRORE)
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|18.00
|Ravindra Jadeja
|18.00
|Matheesha Pathirana
|13.00
|Shivam Dube
|12.00
|Noor Ahmad
|10.00
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|9.75
|Devon Conway
|6.25
|Khaleel Ahmed
|4.80
|Rachin Ravindra
|4.00
|MS Dhoni
|4.00
|Rahul Tripathi
|3.40
|Anshul Kamboj
|3.40
|Sam Curran
|2.40
|Dewald Brevis
|2.20
|Gurjapneet Singh
|2.20
|Nathan Ellis
|2.00
|Deepak Hooda
|1.70
|Jamie Overton
|1.50
|Vijay Shankar
|1.20
|Vansh Bedi
|0.55
|Shreyas Gopal
|0.30
|C Andre Siddarth
|0.30
|Ramakrishna Ghosh
|0.30
|Shaik Rasheed
|0.30
|Mukesh Choudhary
|0.30
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|0.30
|Urvil Patel
|0.30
|Ayush Mhatre
|0.30
Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely CSK Retention List:
Ravichandran Ashwin could be released ahead of next season as CSK look to free up their purse. The veteran off-spinner, now in the latter stage of his career, hasn’t been at his best, and the franchise may turn to fresher options.
Devon Conway is also likely to be released after a disappointing season with CSK. His recent form in other leagues hasn’t been encouraging either, which could push the franchise to look for alternatives.
Here’s a look at how the Chennai Super Kings will shape up after the likely retentions and releases:
Category: Retained
Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Vansh Bedi, Vijay Shankar, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran and Rachin Ravindra.
Category: Released
Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Shreyas Gopal, Shaik Rasheed, C Andre Siddarth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
If CSK release the mentioned players, they will free up a reasonable budget. With some of them earning big sums, the franchise could head into the IPL 2026 auction with strong spending power.
Final Purse Amount: INR 23.55 Crore
Sanju Samon for Devon Conway – If CSK release Devon Conway, Sanju Samson could be a good alternative. The franchise has shown interest in the Rajasthan Royals skipper, who offers leadership, wicketkeeping, and consistent batting. With MS Dhoni nearing the end of his career, Samson could also step in as a long-term option.
Michael Bracewell for Ravichandran Ashwin – Michael Bracewell could be one of the picks and a good alternative if CSK release Ravichandran Ashwin. The New Zealand all-rounder is a handy spin option and has been contributing with both bat and ball in different leagues as well as at the international level.
Donovan Ferreira for Jamie Overton – If Delhi Capitals release Donovan Ferreira and CSK move on from Jamie Overton, Ferreira could be a strong alternative for the franchise. His lower middle-order power-hitting, wicket-keeping ability, and handy off-spin make him a complete package for CSK.
