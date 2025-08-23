What could be the purse amount for CSK at IPL 2026 Auction?

They recorded their lowest ever finish in the tournament's history, ending bottom of the table in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had the lowest ever finish in their Indian Premier League (IPL) history as they finished bottom of the table last season. They could only win four of the 14 league matches and lost 10 matches.

They had some decent players in their squad but their performances weren’t that good, which was the reason why they finished last. So considering next season, and the IPL 2026 auction coming soon, they might look to make some changes in their squad by releasing some of the players who are high in price and haven’t performed well and also will look to retain the talent they have in the squad along with other experienced players.

Current CSK Squad With Player Prices

PLAYER PRICE (IN INR CRORE) Ruturaj Gaikwad 18.00 Ravindra Jadeja 18.00 Matheesha Pathirana 13.00 Shivam Dube 12.00 Noor Ahmad 10.00 Ravichandran Ashwin 9.75 Devon Conway 6.25 Khaleel Ahmed 4.80 Rachin Ravindra 4.00 MS Dhoni 4.00 Rahul Tripathi 3.40 Anshul Kamboj 3.40 Sam Curran 2.40 Dewald Brevis 2.20 Gurjapneet Singh 2.20 Nathan Ellis 2.00 Deepak Hooda 1.70 Jamie Overton 1.50 Vijay Shankar 1.20 Vansh Bedi 0.55 Shreyas Gopal 0.30 C Andre Siddarth 0.30 Ramakrishna Ghosh 0.30 Shaik Rasheed 0.30 Mukesh Choudhary 0.30 Kamlesh Nagarkoti 0.30 Urvil Patel 0.30 Ayush Mhatre 0.30

Who Are The Low Impact and High Price Players in CSK Squad?

Ravichandran Ashwin: Bought for INR 9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, Ravichandran Ashwin did not have a good season. He played nine matches and picked up only seven wickets, while his economy rate was on the higher side at 9.12. He might be released ahead of the next season.

Likely CSK Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely CSK Retention List:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

MS Dhoni

Matheesha Pathirana

Ravindra Jadeja

Sam Curran

Rachin Ravindra

Shivam Dube

Noor Ahmad

Dewald Brevis

Ayush Mhatre

Urvil Patel

Anshul Kamboj

Khaleel Ahmed

Nathan Ellis

Vansh Bedi

Vijay Shankar

Ramakrishna Ghosh

Key Players Who Could Be Released By CSK To Free Up Purse

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin could be released ahead of next season as CSK look to free up their purse. The veteran off-spinner, now in the latter stage of his career, hasn’t been at his best, and the franchise may turn to fresher options.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway is also likely to be released after a disappointing season with CSK. His recent form in other leagues hasn’t been encouraging either, which could push the franchise to look for alternatives.

Likely CSK Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s a look at how the Chennai Super Kings will shape up after the likely retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Vansh Bedi, Vijay Shankar, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran and Rachin Ravindra.

Category: Released

Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Shreyas Gopal, Shaik Rasheed, C Andre Siddarth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Likely Purse Amount For CSK At IPL 2026 Auction

If CSK release the mentioned players, they will free up a reasonable budget. With some of them earning big sums, the franchise could head into the IPL 2026 auction with strong spending power.

Final Purse Amount: INR 23.55 Crore

Potential Replacement Picks For Key Released Players For CSK at IPL 2026 Auction

Sanju Samon for Devon Conway – If CSK release Devon Conway, Sanju Samson could be a good alternative. The franchise has shown interest in the Rajasthan Royals skipper, who offers leadership, wicketkeeping, and consistent batting. With MS Dhoni nearing the end of his career, Samson could also step in as a long-term option.

Michael Bracewell for Ravichandran Ashwin – Michael Bracewell could be one of the picks and a good alternative if CSK release Ravichandran Ashwin. The New Zealand all-rounder is a handy spin option and has been contributing with both bat and ball in different leagues as well as at the international level.

Donovan Ferreira for Jamie Overton – If Delhi Capitals release Donovan Ferreira and CSK move on from Jamie Overton, Ferreira could be a strong alternative for the franchise. His lower middle-order power-hitting, wicket-keeping ability, and handy off-spin make him a complete package for CSK.

FAQs

Which players could be retained by CSK?

They can retain players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana.

Which players could be released by CSK?

CSK could released players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda.

What could be the purse amount for CSK at IPL 2026 Auction?

CSK’s purse at the IPL 2026 auction could be around INR 23-24 Crore.