What Happens if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is Washed Out on June 3?

Whether it is Shreyas Iyer or Rajat Patidar that lifts the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday evening, it will be a maiden title for Punjab Kings (PBKS) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

RCB, despite their numerous attempts in the past 18 seasons of reaching the playoffs, have failed thrice in the finals and will look to exorcise their past.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings under the captaincy of a maverick like Shreyas Iyer, not only snapped their 11-year streak of failing playoffs qualification, but also entered the final with a thumping win over Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2.

However, there is a rain threat hanging over the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the even of the final.

Heavy showers have already been reported and the covers are on with ground staff ready to spring in action whenever the rain relents.

Punjab Kings and RCB’s road to IPL 2025 final

Punjab Kings began the tournament with a superb 11-run win over Gujarat Titans and kept winning games on a consistent basis. Their batting has been the biggest strength as PBKS became the third-ever side to post seven 200-plus totals when they batted first in a single tournament.

They finished top of the table with nine wins from their 14 league-stage clashes. They lost four matches and one match against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out.

In the Qualifier 1, their batting unit received a jolt when they were all out for 101 by a disciplined RCB bowling unit and lost the match by eight wickets.

However, they bounced back in spectacular fashion in the Qualifer 2 against Mumbai Indians as captain Shreyas Iyer clobbered an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls in chase of 204 to win the match single-handedly.

RCB, meanwhile, have looked sharp in all departments with as many as seven different players scoring fifties throughout the course of the tournament. Rajat Patidar’s side has also won nine of their 14 league matches, lost four and one clash against KKR was washed out.

PBKS had a marginally better Net Run Rate 0.372 to RCB’s 0.301 because of which they finished top of the table.

What happens if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final gets washed out?

The final match in Ahmedabad has a cut-of time of 120 minutes for a 20-over per side match. If the rain halts the start of play and doesn’t begin until 9.30 PM (IST). There is also a possibility for the match to be reduced to five-over per side or just a Super Over if play is interrupted and doesn’t resume due to inclement weather.

However, if the match doesn’t begin until the cut-off time and no play is possible, then it will be moved to the reserve day on June 4, 2025, Wednesday.

What happen if the reserve day for IPL 2025 also gets washed out?

Same rules apply to the reserve day and if the weather doesn’t allow any play on Wednesday, then Punjab Kings will clinch the title by virtue of finishing first in the points table.

The Qualifier 2 between PBKS and MI was also under rain threat and began at 9.45 PM (IST) due to repeated rain interruptions after the toss and a full 20-over game was possible.

Only once did an IPL final match go to the reserve day. In 2023, the Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the summit clash between CSK and Gujarat Titans and had to be shifted to the reserve day due to heavy rainfall on the initially scheduled date.

