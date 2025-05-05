News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH vs DC rain IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 5, 2025

Can SRH Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs After Washed Out Match vs DC in Hyderabad?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The SRH vs DC match is currently on pause due to rain in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH vs DC rain IPL 2025

The ongoing IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Hyderabad has been washed out due to rain. The hosts had won the toss and opted to field first. They restricted Delhi Capitals to 133/7 but it had started to drizzle before the Capitals’ run-chase could begin. That drizzle gradually turned into heavy rain. After more than an hour’s delay, the match was officially declared as abandoned.

What will happen as SRH vs DC match is washed out due to rain?

With the SRH vs DC match in Hyderabad being washed out due to rain, then Sunrisers Hyderabad have be officially eliminated from IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

Both the teams will take one point each. The Pat Cummins-led side are languishing in eighth place with just seven points from 11 matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will keep themselves alive. They will have 13 points from 11 matches and would jump to second place.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals were restricted to 133/7 from 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Pat Cummins, with figures of 3/19, was the pick of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers. Delhi Capitals’ top-order and middle-order batters failed to impress and they had to rely on Tristan Stubbs (41*) and Ashutosh Sharma (41).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
SRH vs DC
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Updated Points Table And Predictions

11:50 pm
CX Staff Writer
srh vs dc cut off time start time shortened match playing conditions hyderabad weather ipl 2025

SRH vs DC Cut Off Time: Start Time, Shortened Match Playing Conditions, Hyderabad Weather Update for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Today

11:12 pm
CX Staff Writer
MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Sam Curran KKR vs CSK IPL 2025

3 Prominent CSK Players Skip Practice Session Ahead of KKR Clash in IPL 2025

CSK became the first time to be eliminated from the tournament.
10:17 pm
Disha Asrani
Rajat Patidar Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025

RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Suspected To Be Injured After Being Spotted With Hand Bandage As IPL 2025 Playoffs Race Heats Up

Rajat Patidar suffered a finger injury while fielding against CSK in the last match.
10:34 pm
Vishnu PN
Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, and Mohammed Shami Not in SRH Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Why are Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, and Mohammed Shami Not in SRH Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

SRH are virtually out of the tournament.
8:13 pm
Disha Asrani
travis head srh playing xi vs dc ipl 2025

Why Is Travis Head Not in SRH Playing XI Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025?

7:30 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.