Can SRH Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs After Washed Out Match vs DC in Hyderabad?

The ongoing IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Hyderabad has been washed out due to rain. The hosts had won the toss and opted to field first. They restricted Delhi Capitals to 133/7 but it had started to drizzle before the Capitals’ run-chase could begin. That drizzle gradually turned into heavy rain. After more than an hour’s delay, the match was officially declared as abandoned.

What will happen as SRH vs DC match is washed out due to rain?

With the SRH vs DC match in Hyderabad being washed out due to rain, then Sunrisers Hyderabad have be officially eliminated from IPL 2025.

Both the teams will take one point each. The Pat Cummins-led side are languishing in eighth place with just seven points from 11 matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will keep themselves alive. They will have 13 points from 11 matches and would jump to second place.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals were restricted to 133/7 from 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Pat Cummins, with figures of 3/19, was the pick of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers. Delhi Capitals’ top-order and middle-order batters failed to impress and they had to rely on Tristan Stubbs (41*) and Ashutosh Sharma (41).

