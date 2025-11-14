Where to Watch IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming in India? IPL 2026 Retention Date And Other Details

The IPL 2026 trade started before the retention deadline.

The world’s largest cricket festival is a few months away, but it is creating major buzz already. The IPL 2026 Retention date is out. Fans can find out IPL 2026 Retention live streaming in India details here.

The IPL 2026 retention will be held on November 15. All 10 franchises must submit their list of retained and released players to the BCCI by 3:00 PM IST. The IPL 2026 live streaming will begin from 5:00 PM onwards. The mini-auction is scheduled for December 16.

The IPL 2026 trade deals have already begun. While two are in talks, two cash deals are finalised. Reportedly, Sanju Samson to CSK and Ravindra Jadeja to RR looks solid. The player exchange deal involved England all-rounder Sam Curran too. Another deal which remains a work in progress is Mohammed Shami to LSG from his IPL 2025 franchise, SRH. However, two cash deals are finalised. The Mumbai Indians trade deals include Shardul Thakur from LSG and Sherfane Rutherford from GT. The pacer is the first player to be trade three times in IPL history.

Where to Watch IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming in India?

The IPL 2026 Retention live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar App and website.

Where to Watch IPL 2026 Retention Live Telecast in India?

The IPL 2026 Retention live telecast in India can be accessed on Star Sports Network.

When to Watch IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming in India?

The IPL 2026 Retention live streaming in India will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

ALSO READ:

FAQs on IPL 2026 Retention

When is IPL 2026 Retention Date? The IPL 2026 Retention will take place on November 15. What time will the IPL 2026 Retention live streaming start? The IPL 2026 Retention live streaming will start at 5:00 PM IST. Where to Watch IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming in India? The IPL 2026 Retention Live Streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar mobile application and website. Where to Watch IPL 2026 Retention Live Telecast in India? The live telecast of IPL 2026 Retention in India will be on Star Sports Network.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.