News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Chinnaswamy rain RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 18, 2025

Where will RCB and PBKS be in IPL 2025 Points Table If Today’s Match is a Washout?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is under the threat of rain.

Chinnaswamy rain RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025

The IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been delayed due to rain. It had been drizzling around the toss time, which was 7 pm IST, and the covers were firmly in place.

At the time of writing this report, an hour had gone by since the scheduled start time of 7.30 pm IST. The Rajat Patidar-led side were coming on the back of a nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, had beaten Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in their last match three days ago.

Currently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in third place with eight points from sixes matches (NRR +0.672), whereas Punjab Kings also have the same number of points from same number of matches. They are in fourth place, with only NRR (+0.172) separating them with second-placed Gujarat Titans and third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

What happens if RCB vs PBKS match is washed out?

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will share a point each if Friday’s match is washed out due to rain. Currently, the teams are set to play a 14-overs-per-side game at the Chinnaswamy.

ALSO READ:

In that case, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will climb to second place with nine points from seven matches, whereas third-placed Punjab Kings will also have nine points from seven matches. Gujarat Titans will slip to fourth place with eight points from six matches.

RCB’s upcoming IPL matches

April 20: vs Punjab Kings (Mullanpur)
April 24: vs Rajasthan Royals (Bengaluru)
April 27: vs Delhi Capitals (Delhi)
May 3: vs Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru)
May 9: vs Lucknow Super Giants (Lucknow)
May 13: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru)
May 17: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru)

PBKS’s upcoming IPL matches

April 20: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Mullanpur)
April 26: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata)
April 30: vs Chennai Super Kings (Chennai)
May 4: vs Lucknow Super Giants (Dharamsala)
May 8: vs Delhi Capitals (Dharamsala)
May 11: vs Mumbai Indians (Dharamsala)
May 16: vs Rajasthan Royals (Jaipur)

Updated IPL 2025 Playoff Scenarios

TeamsMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
Delhi Capitals6510010+0.744
Gujarat Titans642008+1.081
Royal Challengers Bengaluru642008+0.672
Punjab Kings642008+0.172
Lucknow Super Giants743008+0.086
Kolkata Knight Riders734006+0.547
Mumbai Indians734006+0.239
Rajasthan Royals725004-0.714
Sunrisers Hyderabad725004-1.217
Chennai Super Kings725004-1.276

Should the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings be washed out, both teams will face a tough task in terms of qualifying for the playoffs. Needless to say, neither team can afford to lose any of their remaining matches. Should either of these two teams win each of their remaining seven matches, both teams will have 23 points from 14 games. That, however, is easier said than done, given the upcoming fixtures that both teams face.

In order to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, both RCB and PBKS will need to win at least five out of the next seven games. That will take both their points tally to 19 points each from 14 matches. This is with regards to the fact that every team will need at least 18 points to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
RCB vs PBKS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Virat Kohli Arshdeep Singh RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025

‘Rain Please Come Back’ – RCB Fans Furious as Virat Kohli Falls for 1 Off Arshdeep Singh in Rain-Curtailed IPL 2025 Game

It was Arshdeep's second wicket after Phil Salt.
10:57 pm
Disha Asrani
rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs

Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

10:47 pm
CX Staff Writer
rcb 49 all out trends collapse vs pbks ipl 2025

RCB 49 All Out Trends As Punjab Kings Wreak Havoc in Chinnaswamy in Rain-Shortened IPL 2025 Game

10:45 pm
CX Staff Writer
Glenn Maxwell Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash vs RCB

Why is Glenn Maxwell Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash vs RCB?

9:45 pm
Disha Asrani
rcb vs pbks cut off time ipl 2025 toss delayed bengaluru weather forecast

RCB vs PBKS Cut Off Time IPL 2025: Can a five over game happen?

9:46 pm
CX Staff Writer
Dewald Brevis IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings CSK

3 Reasons Why Dewald Brevis is a Perfect Fit at CSK For IPL 2025

He has been roped in as an injury replacement.
8:23 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.