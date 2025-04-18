Where will RCB and PBKS be in IPL 2025 Points Table If Today’s Match is a Washout?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is under the threat of rain.

The IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been delayed due to rain. It had been drizzling around the toss time, which was 7 pm IST, and the covers were firmly in place.

At the time of writing this report, an hour had gone by since the scheduled start time of 7.30 pm IST. The Rajat Patidar-led side were coming on the back of a nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, had beaten Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in their last match three days ago.

Currently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in third place with eight points from sixes matches (NRR +0.672), whereas Punjab Kings also have the same number of points from same number of matches. They are in fourth place, with only NRR (+0.172) separating them with second-placed Gujarat Titans and third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

What happens if RCB vs PBKS match is washed out?

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will share a point each if Friday’s match is washed out due to rain. Currently, the teams are set to play a 14-overs-per-side game at the Chinnaswamy.

In that case, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will climb to second place with nine points from seven matches, whereas third-placed Punjab Kings will also have nine points from seven matches. Gujarat Titans will slip to fourth place with eight points from six matches.

RCB’s upcoming IPL matches

April 20: vs Punjab Kings (Mullanpur)

April 24: vs Rajasthan Royals (Bengaluru)

April 27: vs Delhi Capitals (Delhi)

May 3: vs Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru)

May 9: vs Lucknow Super Giants (Lucknow)

May 13: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru)

May 17: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru)

PBKS’s upcoming IPL matches

April 20: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Mullanpur)

April 26: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata)

April 30: vs Chennai Super Kings (Chennai)

May 4: vs Lucknow Super Giants (Dharamsala)

May 8: vs Delhi Capitals (Dharamsala)

May 11: vs Mumbai Indians (Dharamsala)

May 16: vs Rajasthan Royals (Jaipur)

Updated IPL 2025 Playoff Scenarios

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 0 0 10 +0.744 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 8 +1.081 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.672 Punjab Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.172 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.086 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.547 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.239 Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.714 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.217 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.276

Should the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings be washed out, both teams will face a tough task in terms of qualifying for the playoffs. Needless to say, neither team can afford to lose any of their remaining matches. Should either of these two teams win each of their remaining seven matches, both teams will have 23 points from 14 games. That, however, is easier said than done, given the upcoming fixtures that both teams face.

In order to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, both RCB and PBKS will need to win at least five out of the next seven games. That will take both their points tally to 19 points each from 14 matches. This is with regards to the fact that every team will need at least 18 points to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

