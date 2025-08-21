News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
IPL teams asia cup 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Which IPL Team Has Most Players in India Squad For Asia Cup 2025?

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 21, 2025
2 min read

The Men in Blue will kickstart their campaign against the UAE on September 10.

IPL teams asia cup 2025

After levelling the five-match Test series against England, India are now gearing up for the Asia Cup 2025. It will begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by a game against Pakistan four days later.

The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, announced the 15-member squad for the ACC event on Tuesday, August 19. Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain, while Shubman Gill will be assisting him as the vice-captain. The young batter replaced Axar Patel in the deputy role. After shining with the bat during the England tour, Gill has been added to the leadership group in the shortest format. The young batter scored 754 runs in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy.

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
VFB Fallersleben VFB

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Berlin CC BRCC

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SG Findorff SGFD

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kuwait KWT

Qatar QAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Ipswich IPS

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Toombul TMB

Northern Suburbs NSBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

135/5

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

134/8

Melbourne Renegades Academy Won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

81/7

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings

Mumbai Indians Top the Chart, Followed by KKR, Delhi Capitals

Most of the players of the Indian team ply their trades in the IPL. Take a look at the teams that have the most players in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad.

As many as four MI players will represent the Indian team. They are Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Varma. The likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh, who play for the Kolkata Knight Riders, have also made their way into the squad.

From the Delhi Capitals, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have sealed their spots.

ALSO READ:

Players From Gujarat Titans, RCB, Punjab Kings, SRH, CSK, Rajasthan Royals

Shubman Gill is also a part of the lineup for the T20I event, who leads the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma was one of the clutch players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2025 title-winning season. From the Punjab Kings, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is there, who will play for India in the Asia Cup 2025. 

Explosive opener Abhishek Sharma plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Shivam Dube dons the Chennai Super Kings jersey in the IPL. Sanju Samson was leading the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

India Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Asia Cup 2025
Gujarat Titans
Hardik Pandya
India
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Jitesh Sharma
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Shubman Gill
Suryakumar Yadav
Tilak Varma
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

Zak Crawley England Test

England Test Batter Strengthens IPL 2026 Auction Prospects with Match-Winning Fifty in The Hundred 2025

It was a clean batting effort by the right-hand batter as he ended up being unbeaten for Northern Superchargers.
2:11 pm
Ashish Satyam
Uncertainty Around KKR Captaincy Increases As Ajinkya Rahane Steps Down as Mumbai Skipper Ahead Of Domestic Season

Uncertainty Around KKR Captaincy Increases As Ajinkya Rahane Takes Big Call Ahead Of Domestic Season

Under his leadership, Mumbai won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season.
1:50 pm
Ashish Satyam
Punjab Kings Star Lights Up DPL 2025 With 76 off 30 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings Star Lights Up DPL 2025 With 76 off 30 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

In the DPL 2025 so far, he has scored 267 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 171.15, with one century and one half century.
10:02 am
Sagar Paul
Punjab kings pbks ipl 2026 retentions pravin dubey spinner karnataka maharaja t20 trophy

Punjab Kings Recruit Shines In Maharaja T20 Trophy, Smashes Unbeaten 53 off 19 balls To Improve Chances For IPL 2026 Retention

The leg-spinner has been more than a handy batsman in domestic cricket
11:35 pm
Samarnath Soory
Luvnith Sisodia Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Retentions Maharaja Trophy T20 KSCA 2025

KKR Player Hits Brisk 13-Ball 37 in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Raises Retention Hopes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He didn't play a single game in the IPL 2025.
11:23 pm
Aditya Ighe

Former LSG Star Raises Stakes For IPL 2026 Auction With Fiery Spell In The Hundred 2025

The star bowler has gone unsold in the IPL 2025 auction
10:36 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.