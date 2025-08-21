Which IPL Team Has Most Players in India Squad For Asia Cup 2025?

The Men in Blue will kickstart their campaign against the UAE on September 10.
After levelling the five-match Test series against England, India are now gearing up for the Asia Cup 2025. It will begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by a game against Pakistan four days later.
The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, announced the 15-member squad for the ACC event on Tuesday, August 19. Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain, while Shubman Gill will be assisting him as the vice-captain. The young batter replaced Axar Patel in the deputy role. After shining with the bat during the England tour, Gill has been added to the leadership group in the shortest format. The young batter scored 754 runs in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
135/5
134/8
Melbourne Renegades Academy Won by 5 wickets
81/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Most of the players of the Indian team ply their trades in the IPL. Take a look at the teams that have the most players in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad.
As many as four MI players will represent the Indian team. They are Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Varma. The likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh, who play for the Kolkata Knight Riders, have also made their way into the squad.
From the Delhi Capitals, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have sealed their spots.
ALSO READ:
Shubman Gill is also a part of the lineup for the T20I event, who leads the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma was one of the clutch players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2025 title-winning season. From the Punjab Kings, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is there, who will play for India in the Asia Cup 2025.
Explosive opener Abhishek Sharma plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Shivam Dube dons the Chennai Super Kings jersey in the IPL. Sanju Samson was leading the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.