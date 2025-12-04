Which Teams Could Benefit From Signing Cooper Connolly at IPL 2026 Auction

Cooper Connolly is yet to make his IPL debut.

Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly is attracting some serious traction from franchises ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, scheduled for December 16. Known for his reliable middle-order batting and ability to chip in with a couple of overs of left-arm orthodox spin, Connolly is poised to be one of the most-sought-after players when the hammer goes up.

Highly rated in Australian cricket, Connolly was fast-tracked into the national setup, making his T20 debut against Scotland in September 2024. He followed with an ODI debut against England and his prestigious baggy green cap ahead of the Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle in February 2025.

His consistent performances have kept him in the headlines since his international debut. In the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025, Connolly amassed 351 runs in just 10 innings for Perth Scorchers at an impressive average of 50.14 with a strike rate of 131.46, including two half-centuries, and claimed six wickets at an economy of 7.41. He was then named in Australia’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma and recently scored a match-winning fifty against India at home under pressure.

Franchises entering the auction with decent purse space and squad gaps in finishing roles or spin option may target Connolly’s left-handed batting and handy left-arm orthodox spin.

Which Franchise Could Benefit From Addition of Cooper Connolly

Connolly’s ability to anchor innings and shift gears when needed, combining his utility spin credentials, would address the common pain of multiple IPL franchises. His aggressive batting approach, ability to clear boundaries, and composure, evident in the ODI clash against India, position him as a long-term asset amid a potential price surge of players like Liam Livingstone, Michael Bracewell and Sikandar Raza after Glenn Maxwell’s retirement.

Teams aiming to plug the gaps of a middle-order batting all-rounder, particularly one who can bowl spin, Cooper Connolly find himself in the IPL 2026 auction target players list of multiple franchises. Here are three teams that could benefit greatly from adding Connolly to their squad.

Punjab Kings

Following the departure of Glenn Maxwell, the Punjab Kings retained players 2026 list features only two spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar. So, there is a clear vacancy for an overseas batting all-rounder who can be flexible in the batting position, while providing a cushion of 2-3 overs with spin bowling. Connolly brings a similar skillset of accumulating quick runs and operating as a second spin option, which will allow PBKS to play an extra quick or specialist batter without losing balance.

Cooper Connolly flourished with this 66 against the Renegades!#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/A1wQ9c7Xv1 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) March 11, 2025

Potentially at a lower price than Maxwell, PBKS can shape up their batting order around the 22-year-old batter. The legendary Australian captain and now Punjab Kings coach, Ricky Ponting, would further give his backing to Cooper Connolly to showcase his talent and groom him, as they preferred Australians only.

Gujarat Titans

With Sherfane Rutherford traded to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, it has opened up an overseas middle-order batter slot in GT’s batting lineup. Connolly can be groomed as a No. 4-5 batter who attacks spin in the middle overs and anchors the innings under top-order collapses. His left-arm orthodox spin would further help GT to add depth in batting and bowling, replacing R Sai Kishore with Washington Sundar lower down the order. Connolly can also be used as an impact player, specifically on surfaces that assist spin or where an extra left-hander is tactically necessary.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings traditionally build their squad around spin and all-rounders. As Chepauk (MA Chidambaram Stadium) has historically supported spinners, CSK IPL 2026 target players list could feature Connolly to maximise their advantage. A left-handed batting all-rounder with left-arm spin of Cooper Connolly would definitely suit the template, having parted with two left-arm orthodox spin options in Rachin Ravindra and Ravindra Jadeja already, he could definitely find his place.

🏹 Bow and arrow celebration 🏹



Cooper Connolly knocks over Sam Billings and brings out an instantly iconic cele! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/iG0ek83IvT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2025

Cooper Connolly’s ability to bat anywhere from four to seven and operate as a holding spinner in the middle overs makes him an attractive long-term option for CSK to groom. CSK’s batting coach and former Australian middle-order batter Michael Hussey may also play a huge role in the franchise’s bid for Cooper Connolly.

