Which Player Scored Most Runs For Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 Top 5 List ft. KL Rahul
indian-premier-league-ipl

Which Player Scored Most Runs For Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025? Top 5 List ft. KL Rahul

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read

Check out the top five run-scorers of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 here.

Which Player Scored Most Runs For Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 Top 5 List ft. KL Rahul

Delhi Capitals (DC) endured yet another disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign as they failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Axar Patel-led side finished in fifth place with 15 points from 14 matches as they lost steam towards the end of the season.

Delhi Capitals began the season with four wins on the trot that included a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Delhi Capitals were officially knocked out of IPL playoffs following a 59-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI).

Despite their ouster, there were quite a few standout performers with the bat. We now take a look at the top five run-getters of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025:

KL Rahul– 539 runs

KL Rahul enjoyed a decent run with the bat in IPL 2025 as he finished as the highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals. The Karanaaka batter aggregated 539 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 149.2, including two fifties and one century. This even included an unbeaten 93 against his former side Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10. His lone century of the season came against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Delhi, where he scored an unbeaten 112.

Abishek Porel–301 runs

Abishek Porel may have had just an ordinary IPL 2025 campaign but he often caught the eye of many with his fearless batting. The wicketkeeper-batter’s lone fifty of the season came against Lucknow Super Giants, reaching the milestone in 33 balls. Abishek finished the season with 301 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 14.82.

Tristan Stubbs–300 runs

Tristan Stubbs had scored three half-centuries in IPL 2024 but this time around, he failed to score even a single fifty all season. In 14 matches, Stubbs scored 300 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 150.75.

ALSO READ:

Despite his ordinary numbers, Stubbs remains an integral part of the Delhi Capitals middle-order, primarily due to his ability to perform under pressure situations.

Axar Patel–263 runs

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel did not play Delhi Capitals’ last two matches because of an injury but it was still a decent season for him with the bat. He scored 263 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of 157.48, with a best knock of 43 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which however went in vain. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in that match.

Ashutosh Sharma– 204 runs

Ashutosh Sharma’s standout performance in IPL 2025 was a match-winning 66 not out against Lucknow Super Giants. He came in as impact player in that match, batting at number seven. Delhi Capitals, looking to chase 210, found themselves at 65/5 at one stage, but Ashutosh forged a half-century stand with Vipraj Nigam for the seventh wicket. Ashutosh finished the tournament with 204 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 160.62.

PlayerRunsAvgSR50s100s
KL Rahul53953.90149.7213
Abishek Porel30125.08146.8201
Tristan Stubbs30050150.7500
Axar Patel 26326.30157.4800
Ashutosh Sharma20429.14160.6201

