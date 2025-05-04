News
Marcus Stoinis Punjab Kings PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

Who Has Marcus Stoinis Replaced in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against LSG?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Marcus Stoinis returns to the Punjab Kings playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants.

Marcus Stoinis Punjab Kings PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis returned to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Dharamsala on Sunday. Stoinis has not played since April 20, when Punjab Kings had hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur.

PBKS vs LSG playing XIs and impact player substitutes

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett

LSG XI: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Players: Ravi Bishnoi, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke

Whom has Marcus Stoinis replaced in PBKS playing XI?

For the game against Lucknow Super Giants, Marcus Stoinis replaces all-rounder Suryansh Shedge in the Punjab Kings playing XI. Suryansh Shedge finds himself as one of the impact player substitutes against Lucknow Super Giants.

Suryansh Shedge had played Punjab Kings’ last IPL game against Chennai Super Kings. The right-arm medium pacer, however, endured a forgettable outing with the ball finishing with figures of 0/40.

ALSO READ:

The 22-year-old has not had an excellent run with the bat either, scoring just seven runs from three matches. This is where the experienced Australian can often be reliable at. One example is that when Marcus Stoinis had scored an unbeaten 34 runs from 11 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 12. Stoinis, a former Lucknow Super Giants player, is however yet to take a wicket in IPL 2025.

Both PBKS, LSG still in playoffs contention

Both Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are still in contention to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Punjab Kings are in fourth place with 13 points from 10 matches, whereas Lucknow Super Giants are seventh in the standings with 10 points from as many matches.

At the time of writing this report, Punjab Kings were 28/1 in three overs with Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis in the middle. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by just one run in Sunday’s earlier match. That took the Ajinkya Rahane-led side to sixth place with 11 points, one point behind fifth-placed Delhi Capitals.

