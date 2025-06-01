News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Who Has Yuzvendra Chahal Replaced in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs Mumbai Indians?
indian-premier-league-ipl

Who Has Yuzvendra Chahal Replaced in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs Mumbai Indians?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 1, 2025 - 2 min read

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returns after having missed the last three matches due to injury.

Who Has Yuzvendra Chahal Replaced in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs Mumbai Indians?

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the Punjab Kings playing XI for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Yuzvendra Chahal has not played the IPL since May 18 due to a wrist injury, but his return is set to be a huge boost for Punjab Kings as they look to qualify for their second IPL final.

Who has Yuzvendra Chahal replaced in PBKS playing XI vs MI?

Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced fellow spinner Harpreet Brar in the Punjab Kings playing XI for the all-important Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians. Harpreet Brar has played all three matches that Chahal missed since the latter suffered the injury and has taken three wickets. He went wicketless in the Qualifier 1 loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

ALSO READ:

For the game against Mumbai Indians, Harpreet Brar finds himself among the impact player substitutes list. However, he is less likely to play the game against Mumbai Indians because opener Prabhsimran Singh also features as one of the substitutes. Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians, meaning that Prabhsimran Singh could be their impact player when the Kings begin their run chase.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Punjab Kings acquired Yuzvendra Chahal for INR 18 crore. He has taken 14 wickets from 12 matches so far at an economy rate of 9.57.

PBKS vs MI playing XIs and impact player subs

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley

Impact Subs: Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Harpreet Brar
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
PBKS vs MI
Punjab Kings
Yuzvendra Chahal
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

PBKS vs MI Mumbai Dharamsala IPL 2025

What Happens If PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Gets Washed Out?

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans to enter the second step of the playoffs
8:12 pm
Samarnath Soory
PBKS vs MI cut off time qualifier 2 ipl 2025 playoffs

PBKS vs MI Cut Off Time For Full 20 Over Game: Weather and Match Scenarios for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad

7:55 pm
CX Staff Writer
PBKS vs MI Playing 11 today IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 2

PBKS vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 2

Both teams will adjust their Playing 11 as per player availability.
7:13 pm
Sagar Paul
Mayank Yadav LSG Pacer IPL 2025 New Zealand treatment like Jasprit Bumrah

After Jasprit Bumrah, LSG Star to get his Surgery in New Zealand for recurring back troubles

6:43 pm
Disha Asrani
'One of the Most Pristine Greats': RCB Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

‘One of the Most Pristine Greats’: RCB Batting Coach Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

He has scored 614 runs in 14 matches this season.
6:44 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former IPL-winning Captain David Warner Backs RCB to Clinch Their Maiden Trophy in IPL 2025

Former IPL-winning Captain Backs RCB to Clinch Their Maiden Trophy in IPL 2025

RCB have sealed a slot in the IPL 2025 final by winning the Qualifier 1.
4:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.