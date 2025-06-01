Who Has Yuzvendra Chahal Replaced in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs Mumbai Indians?

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returns after having missed the last three matches due to injury.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the Punjab Kings playing XI for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Yuzvendra Chahal has not played the IPL since May 18 due to a wrist injury, but his return is set to be a huge boost for Punjab Kings as they look to qualify for their second IPL final.

Who has Yuzvendra Chahal replaced in PBKS playing XI vs MI?

Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced fellow spinner Harpreet Brar in the Punjab Kings playing XI for the all-important Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians. Harpreet Brar has played all three matches that Chahal missed since the latter suffered the injury and has taken three wickets. He went wicketless in the Qualifier 1 loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

For the game against Mumbai Indians, Harpreet Brar finds himself among the impact player substitutes list. However, he is less likely to play the game against Mumbai Indians because opener Prabhsimran Singh also features as one of the substitutes. Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians, meaning that Prabhsimran Singh could be their impact player when the Kings begin their run chase.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Punjab Kings acquired Yuzvendra Chahal for INR 18 crore. He has taken 14 wickets from 12 matches so far at an economy rate of 9.57.

PBKS vs MI playing XIs and impact player subs

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal



Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar



Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley



Impact Subs: Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs.

