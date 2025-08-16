News
Arab Gul is one of the many spinners from Afghanistan who have been making waves in various domestic and local competitions.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Who Is Arab Gul, the Latest Afghanistan Sensation Signed by Rajasthan Royals Franchise?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 16, 2025
3 min read

Gul is one of the many spinners from Afghanistan who have been making waves in various domestic and local competitions.

Arab Gul is one of the many spinners from Afghanistan who have been making waves in various domestic and local competitions.

Barbados Royals, a sister franchise of Rajasthan Royals (RR), have made an interesting signing for the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. They have roped in 19-year-old leg-spinner Arab Gul, who replaces Azmatullah Omarzai for the season.

Gul is one of the many spinners from Afghanistan who have been making waves in various domestic and local competitions. However, his skill sets are exciting, and the youngster possesses a few variations to trouble batters and remain unpredictable.

Unlike most other Afghan spinners, Gul has the qualities to succeed across formats and has already done well in various age-group tournaments. His rise has been rapid, and he is clearly rated highly when a franchise has picked him even before he has made his international debut.

He has shown encouraging control over his lengths and varies his pace adeptly, as visible in the tournaments he has played in. Like several other spinners, he will likely be fast-tracked in the national setup, especially since he has shown immense consistency in a short span.

ALSO READ:

Arab Gul makes an impressive start to his domestic career

Arab Gul’s domestic career has seen an impressive start and has already played ample matches across formats. In First Class cricket, he has 57 wickets at an average of 21.49 and a 34.75 strike rate in 29 innings, including three five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket hauls.

He made his List A debut in 2023 but has played only a few matches in this format. He has played five List A matches, snaring six wickets at an average of 37.50 in five innings and a best of 2/29.

Similarly, in T20s, he has 29 wickets at 16.96 runs apiece while conceding only 6.99 runs per over in 22 innings, including two four-wicket hauls. In the Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025, Gul snared nine wickets at an average of 17 in seven innings, including a four-wicket haul.

His T20 record suggests why he has been selected for CPL 2025. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can wreak havoc on helpful decks, which will be on offer in the tournament.

Arab Gul boosts his IPL 2026 prospects with a stint in CPL 2025

Barbados Royals have selected Arab Gul, suggesting that he is already on the radar of several franchises. Rajasthan Royals (RR) will keep a close eye on his performances in the competition and will look to buy him in the IPL 2026 auction.

They had Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga as their spin options, but both failed to make an impact. Hence, RR will look for alternatives, and Gul can be one of the spinners.

Among other teams that might target him are the Punjab Kings (PBKS), who will need backups for Yuzvendra Chahal, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who can release Adam Zampa. A few other sides will also look to rope him as a backup.

He is a young talent who will only improve from here on, making him a long-term investment and a wildcard pick at this stage. IPL exposure will help him grow as a spinner, which will boost his chances of becoming a permanent in Afghanistan’s side.

