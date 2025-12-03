Who Will CSK Target As Their Ravindra Jadeja Replacement at IPL 2026 Auction?

CSK need a quality spin-bowling all-rounder to replace Ravindra Jadeja.

Who will CSK target to replace Ravindra Jadeja at the IPL 2026 auction? That’s the most burning question at the moment. Jadeja was one of the two players, along with Sam Curran, traded to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Sanju Samson.

Now, Chennai Super Kings must find an ideal replacement for Jadeja, who was among the finest defensive spinners and brought decent batting value. Among CSK targets, Jadeja’s alternative will be the top priority in the IPL 2026 auction. The problem is that a mini-auction rarely offers many solid options, and whatever is available usually comes at an inflated price.

Who will CSK target as Ravindra Jadeja replacement at IPL 2026 auction?

Indian options are limited, and CSK targets might include a few overseas players. The best way to get Indian players in this category was via a trade deal. Among the closest in terms of skills are Akeal Hosein and George Linde, both of whom contribute with both bat and ball.

Linde brings immense consistency as a bowler, someone who bowls a stump-to-stump line and cramps batters for room. He doesn’t give high wicket-taking value, but Jadeja wasn’t a big wicket-taker either. With Noor Ahmad at the other end, CSK precisely require a defensive spinner to do the restricting job.

Additionally, Linde’s batting has improved significantly, as he has improved on his pace-hitting ability and flexibility in the order. He always had power-hitting expertise, but his recent work on becoming more consistent has been palpable. In the SA20 2025, Linde averaged 40.25 and struck at 153.33 in eight innings.

𝕋ℍ𝔼 "𝕆𝔾" 𝕊𝔼ℝ𝕀𝔼𝕊 ✌️



Big hits and vital wickets. It's easy to see why MI Cape Town have retained George Linde for #BetwaySA20. Get your tickets here ➡️https://t.co/VuPOMrnMrq#WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/nREMV8g1c7 — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) November 20, 2025

Most IPL pitches, including those in Chennai, have been good for shot-making, and batters get value for their shots. CSK need a pace-hitter in the lower order since MS Dhoni has shown signs of regression, and Linde can bat above him in the unit. He also brings the LHB dimension as a batter, and CSK targets can include him.

Why Akeal Hosein might be a higher priority among CSK targets

Most answers to the question ‘who will CSK target as Ravindra Jadeja’s replacement’ lead to Akeal Hosein. There’s a reason why Akeal might be prioritised in the IPL 2026 auction. Firstly, he has been one of the finest left-arm spinners across T20 leagues and has risen significantly in the format.

In 2025, he has 53 wickets at an average of 27.54 in 57 innings. Additionally, he has maintained an economy rate of 7.43, even though he also bowls in the powerplay. A primary reason Akeal Hosein might be among the CSK targets is his ability to operate effectively in field restrictions: Ravichandran Ashwin was tasked with the same role last season but remained ineffective.

Akeal has 20 wickets at 33.25 runs apiece and an economy rate of 7.15 in the powerplay this year. 47.36% of his total balls bowled have been in this phase. The reason is his variations: Akeal often bowls high-pace deliveries that swing in the air with the new ball, like Imad Wasim used to do, and is smart enough to vary his pace at times to remain unpredictable.

Akeal Hosein is on FIRE 🔥 Was this the ball of the tournament? 💥 pic.twitter.com/1uScSuVfIs — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 25, 2025

In the last couple of years, he has also worked on improving his accuracy against LHBs, his negative matchup. Since 2024, Hosein has had an average of 22.86 against southpaws, compared to 39.40 in 2023. He has been expensive at times this year, but wicket-taking improvement has made him a more all-round bowler.

More importantly, Akeal Hosein plays for sister franchises of CSK in MLC and SA20 and has performed reasonably well for the Texas Super Kings. Hence, they might try him in IPL as well. Among many CSK targets at the IPL 2026 auction might be Akeal Hosein, whose recent rise is too tempting to ignore.

