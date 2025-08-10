‘Who Will Take Care Of..’ – MS Dhoni Replies To CSK Fan Over Request To Play IPL 2026

Dhoni has so far remained tightlipped over his IPL retirement after 2025 season
In the 18-year-old Indian Premier League (IPL) career, MS Dhoni has seen it all. He was at the helm when Chennai Super Kings won their five titles and also saw the team being banned for two years after match-fixing scandal was unearthed.
He also led one of the oldest teams in IPL history to the title in 2021 and also saw their decline when they lost to bitter-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru after a gap of 17 years.
Last season, he reluctantly took over the reins after Ruturaj Gaikwad fractured his elbow but couldn’t apply his Midas touch to the team that was in a freefall.
They bagged the unwanted record of losing five games in a row for the first time as well as losing four matches in a row at fortress Chepauk for the first time. Even though there were the arrivals of Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel to lighten up the sombre dressing room atmosphere.
However, fans were cheering on for one thing despite managing only four wins in their entire 2025 season – Dhoni’s batting. A 43-year-old Dhoni was never going to bat like the finisher he was until three or four seasons ago and no matter how little they got to see of him, the Yellow Army took it all in.
However, the question remained over his retirement from the IPL and joining the dug-out from 2026 onwards. But Dhoni remained coy about it, always going for the formal answer of ‘will decide when the time comes.’
On Sunday, at a promotional event for a footwear brand, Dhoni hinted at finally hanging up his boots for good.
When questioned by the host at the event about his retirement, the 44-year-old said:
“I don’t know whether I’ll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I’ll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision.”
One of the fans at the event then shouted, ‘You have to keep playing sir,” when Dhoni turned towards him.
“Arre, ghutne me jo dard hota hai uska take care kaun karegs? (Who is going to take care of the knee pain I get?)” Dhoni replied to him.
Even though it seemed Dhoni said that in jest, he might not return as a player for another season as head coach Stephen Fleming had previously admitted that the skipper was not at a level to bat for 10 overs. However, the management had always left it up for Dhoni to decide.
