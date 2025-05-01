Why Are Rajasthan Royals Wearing an All-Pink Jersey in RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash?

The reason behind this is the "Pink Promise" campaign.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) team will be wearing an all-pink jersey for their clash against the Mumbai Indians today in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The reason behind this is the continuation of the “Pink Promise” campaign – an initiative that ensures support to women-led transformations in Rajasthan.

On International Women’s Day (March 8) last year, the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF), the CSR wing of the Rajasthan Royals unveiled its campaign film titled ‘Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai’.

As part of their commitment to women-led rural development in Rajasthan, the Royals also pledged to donate INR 100 from every ticket sold against MI. Additionally, all proceeds from the sale of their special all-pink jerseys will directly support RRF’s social impact programs.

The franchise also announced an eco-friendly initiative – for every six hit by either team during the match, the Rajasthan Royals and RRF will provide solar power to six households in the Sambhar region. Moving forward, the foundation plans to broaden its initiatives beyond solar energy, focusing on water accessibility and sustainable livelihoods, with women at the forefront of driving change in Rajasthan.

RR vs MI Playing XIs and Impact Subs

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

