Why are Wanindu Hasaranga and Sandeep Sharma Absent From Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Sandeep Sharma are absent from Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Thursday.

RR vs MI playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

Wanindu Hasaranga and Sandeep Sharma are absent for RR vs MI?

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag said at the toss that Wanindu Hasaranga suffered a niggle whereas Sandeep Sharma sustained a broken finger. Kumar Kartikeya and Akash Madhwal have come in for Wanindu Hasaranga and Sandeep Sharma respectively.

