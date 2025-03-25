News
Gujarat Titans GT IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 25, 2025

Why are Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips not in Gujarat Titans’ Playing XI for Punjab Kings Clash?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Both Washington Sundar and Glen Phillips have found themselves on the bench for the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match.

Gujarat Titans GT IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss ahead of their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and opted to field in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Surprisingly, Gujarat Titans benched Washington Sundar and Glen Phillips from their playing XI and have named R Sai Kishore over Sundar in the playing XI.

Why Sundar and Phillips are on GT’s bench vs PBKS

If you look at the Gujarat Titans playing XI, the Shubman Gill-led side features just three overseas players in Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada. This means that either Phillips or Sherfane Rutherford could come in as an impact player later on as they are among the substitutes.

More to follow…

