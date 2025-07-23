Why CSK Might Release Matheesha Pathirana To The Auction Pool Ahead Of IPL 2026

He took 13 wickets, averaging 32.61, in IPL 2025.

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hit rock bottom in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The franchise finished last in the points table, managing only four wins and eight points throughout the tournament. What backfired for CSK was their strategy of picking all-rounders over specialists. While the franchise visibly lacked intent with the bat, they failed to take wickets at regular intervals and dropped numerous catches. One such disappointing season came from Matheesha Pathirana.

The Super Kings’ stand-in skipper MS Dhoni has already hinted at potential changes in the squad in the IPL 2026 mini auction. The franchise has shown glimpses in the batting department by roping in youngsters like Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis.

The CSK bowlers conceded runs at an economy of 9.58 and the second-most sixes (41) in the powerplay. Only four bowlers managed to take 10 or more wickets in the IPL 2025. CSK would look to bring in fresh faces in the bowling unit at the expense of a few regulars, including the Sri Lankan pacer.

Fitness, A Major Concern For Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana has been a death-over specialist since his IPL debut. He often bowled his full quota in the second half of the innings. The right-arm pacer proved his worth, providing consistency and wickets in the slog overs. His growth at CSK was outstanding, leading the attack in a short time.

While he played only two games in IPL 2022, the seamer emerged as CSK’s third-highest wicket-taker in the next two seasons. In 12 matches of IPL 2023, Pathirana picked 19 wickets at an economy of eight. He further improved his performance in the next season, taking 13 wickets in just six appearances at a low average of 13. However, his campaign was cut short due to a hamstring injury, and he was ruled out midway through the IPL 2024 season.

Unfortunately, Pathirana has been struggling with accuracy and control since his comeback from the injury. He was acquired by CSK’s sister franchise, Joburg Super Kings, as a wildcard draft for SA20 2025. The right-arm pacer was struggling with his line and length throughout the tournament. Pathirana managed just three wickets in six matches, averaging 59.33 and conceding runs at 10.47. His worst came against Durban Super Giants, where he ended up bowling seven wides and conceded 34 runs in his three overs.

Retained by CSK for a whopping INR 13 Crores, Pathirana didn’t live up to the expectations in IPL 2025. The Sri Lankan pacer picked up 13 wickets in 12 matches, leaking runs at 10.13. The most frustrating part was his lack of rhythm and accuracy at the start of the spell. Almost every time he came into the attack, his first delivery was a wide ball. Overall, Pathirana bowled a total of 26 wides in this year’s IPL alone. Additionally, the right-arm pacer has not played an entire season without missing a match. He has always been riddled by injury concerns.

Hence, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might seek a more reliable death-over specialist.

Nathan Ellis played just one IPL 2025 game. But he is highly regarded in Australia for his deceptive slower balls and pinpoint yorkers. If given the long run, Ellis could fill Pathirana’s void. Ellis recently led Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden Big Bash League (BBL) title.

