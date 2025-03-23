Why Did Andre Russell Not Bowl for KKR in Their 1st Game vs RCB in IPL 2025? Ajinkya Rahane Explains

He also managed to score just four runs.

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) started their IPL 2025 campaign with a 7-wicket loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. After the match, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane discarded speculations regarding Russell’s injury as the skipper did not hand him the ball for once while defending 174. The skipper declared that the Windies all-rounder is fully fit to bowl, but they do not want to use all of their “weapons” in a match. He also emphasised on their five main bowlers as “wicket-takers” in the post-match press conference.

“He is absolutely fit. You are not going to use all the weapons in one game. We have five frontline bowlers. They are wicket takers”, he said.

“Don’t need to panic”, feels KKR skipper

The players of the KKR squad have earned their captain’s backing. The newly appointed captain Rahane played some smashing shots while scoring an explosive 56-run knock in 31 balls at a strike rate of 180.65. His opening partner Sunil Narine also put up a show with his fierce 26-ball-44. However, their middle-order batters could not carry on the momentum provided by the Rahane-Narine pair.

But Rahane believes there is no need to panic after their first match loss. He considered the game of cricket tougher for the bowlers and acknowledged their hard work.

“We don’t need to panic or we don’t need to think too much. It’s a tough sport for the bowlers. They are trying hard. They are working hard. And for me, it’s always about controlling the control levels”, stated Rahane.

Moreover, the KKR captain also supported the team’s middle-order. He acknowledged their performances for the franchise in previous editions of the IPL.

“Guys who got out in the middle overs, they actually did well for us, for this franchise in the past. So, I’m going to back them. They tried to play their game tonight. It didn’t work out, but it’s okay”, explained the skipper.

The three-time IPL winners will search for their first win next against the Rajasthan Royals, in Guwahati on March 26.

