Why Did Rohit Sharma Play As Impact Player In IPL 2025? Mumbai Indians Spinner Reveals

He has scored 7,046 runs in 272 IPL matches.
Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest openers that Indian cricket has ever produced. His numbers speak volumes when it comes to the white-ball format. Before retiring from T20I cricket, Rohit scored 4,231 runs in 159 matches at a strike rate of 140.9. He is also one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his captaincy, the Mumbai Indians (MI) lifted the IPL trophy for a record five times. It was during IPL 2024 when the franchise appointed Hardik Pandya as skipper.
Even after taking retirement from T20I and Test, Rohit continues to play his trade for the Mumbai Indians. During the IPL 2025, Rohit had a topsy-turvy ride, collecting 329 runs in 13 matches at an average of 27.42.
He also smashed three half-centuries. However, Rohit didn’t field completely for 20 overs. It clearly showed that Mumbai wanted to use Rohit purely as a batter.
Speaking about the same, Mumbai Indians’ spinner Karn Sharma revealed why Rohit played most of the matches as an impact player.
“See, it was purely management’s call to use Rohit as Impact sub. Most of the players in our team are all-rounders, and you cannot ask them to sit. Whatever matches Rohit played, he was there on the field for 6-7 overs. In most of the matches, the Impact player chipped in after the first power play. Whether Rohit is out or in, his inputs have always mattered for the team”, Karn Sharma told CricXtasy.
The Meerut-based spinner was roped in by MI for INR 50 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction. He got a chance to play for them in six matches, where he scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.53 in the IPL 2025.
As of now, Rohit has scored 7,046 runs in 272 matches of the IPL. Mumbai Indians ended the IPL 2025 campaign with eight wins and six losses, finishing fourth in the points table.
Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rohit was retained by the franchise for a massive amount of INR 16.30 crore. It would be interesting to see how MI will use Rohit in the upcoming edition of the IPL, provided he is retained.
