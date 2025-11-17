Why Glenn Maxwell Should Be Among CSK Target Players in IPL 2026 Auction.

Maxwell will fit nicely in the CSK setup.

CSK target players in the IPL 2026 auction will be intriguing, for they still need to fill a few crucial slots. They almost settled their batting, especially the top order, after trading in Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals. However, Ravindra Jadeja’s absence remains a big void, and that’s where Glenn Maxwell can be a perfect addition to their lineup.

Maxwell was among the five released players from the Punjab Kings (PBKS), which was expected after he endured another mediocre season in 2025. He could only score 48 runs at a strike rate of 97.95 in six innings and took four wickets at 27.50 last season. While his cost wasn’t too high in the previous edition, Maxwell isn’t really required in the PBKS setup, as they already have a plethora of all-rounders to work with.

Why Glenn Maxwell can be among CSK target players in IPL 2026 auction

After Ravindra Jadeja’s departure and Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement, the Chennai Super Kings desperately require a spin-bowling all-rounder who provides value with both bat and ball. That will be a priority among the CSK target players in the IPL 2026 auction. On looking at the options, it’s clear that not many quality players are available, so Glenn Maxwell again has a chance to get sold.

In the current setup, CSK have a settled top five: Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, and Shivam Dube. However, they still need a spin-bowling all-rounder at No.6, preferably a decent player against pace and spin. Maxwell might fit in the role.

New role for Australia

Recently, he has started a new job for Australia in T20Is of batting in the lower order and finishing the innings. They asked him for a fresh role because they wanted to accommodate Tim David in the middle order and have a few other all-rounders in the mix. To his credit, Maxwell has shown encouraging signs in a small sample size, which is not surprising due to his superior skills and marvellous talent.

For instance, he played a match-winning 62-run knock against South Africa earlier, where he singlehandedly took Australia over the line when the game looked done. Since 2020, Maxwell has batted at No.6 or below five times in T20s, scoring 145 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 152.63, with two fifties. In those games, he hit a boundary every 4.75 deliveries.

GLENN MAXWELL WINS IT ON THE SECOND LAST BALL!#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/gvrzvyHnGc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 16, 2025

The sample size is small, but these numbers suggest he is capable of this role. Now that Australia have asked him to do more of the same, he will gain more exposure by the time the next IPL comes. There’s a T20 World Cup in between, so Maxwell will have enough matches to settle and understand how to bat if he hasn’t already.

More than a part-time bowler

One thing has been certain after all these years: Glenn Maxwell is not just a part-time bowler who should only be used to counter matchups in white-ball cricket. He is a proper off-spinner who can be equally effective against RHBs and bowl in various phases. For instance, he averages a decent 24.55 against right-hand batters compared to 20.45 against southpaws this year, showing he is not completely restricted against RHBs.

Additionally, Maxwell has bowled 39.21% of his overs in the powerplay in 2025, taking eight wickets at an average of 20.75 while conceding 8.30 runs per over. Last season, they tried Ashwin as a new-ball bowler, but the experiment failed, as he was mostly expensive. In Maxwell, CSK get another proven option in this department and can employ him for a few powerplay overs, allowing Noor Ahmad to bowl more in the middle.

CSK’s previous interest in Glenn Maxwell

Another reason why Glenn Maxwell might be among the CSK target players in the IPL 2026 auction is the franchise’s previous interest. During the IPL 2025 auction, they pushed the bidding up to INR 4 crore but ultimately lost out to Punjab Kings. Even in 2021, they went as high as INR 14 crore for the Australian all-rounder, before RCB snapped him up for INR 14.25 crore.

Clearly, CSK rate Maxwell highly, and they might finally get him this time. His stocks are at an all-time low, even if this will be a mini auction, and the five-time champions can get him for a reasonable price. The budget won’t be an issue for CSK anyway, since they enter the auction with the second-biggest purse.

At this stage, Maxwell does everything CSK want next season. His inconsistency may raise a few doubts, but the franchise has a proven knack for extracting the best out of a player. And when a player is someone like Glenn Maxwell, CSK have all the reasons to put faith in him.

